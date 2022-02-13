Ninth-grade boys defeat Farmington

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up a 37-35 victory against Farmington on Thursday,.

The Panthers (5-14) trailed 10-9 after the first quarter but tied the game 15-15 at halftime.

Siloam Springs pulled ahead 29-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Noah Shipp led the Panthers with 11 points, while Wyatt Pennington had 10, Jackson Still nine, Landen Fain four and Braydon Snyder three.

On Wednesday, the Panthers lost a makeup game to Bentonville West 53-26.

West led 15-8 after the first quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 43-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Still led the Panthers with 10 points, while Pennington had seven, Shipp four, Fain three and Kimber Haggard two.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated by Farmington on Thursday 54-8.

Farmington led 25-0 after the first quarter, 43-2 at halftime and 51-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Sears led the Lady Panthers (5-14) with four points, while Jasmin Labitad and Reese Sutulovich each had two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys dropped a 48-42 loss Thursday at Farmington.

Siloam Springs (8-8) led 14-10 after the first quarter and 27-19 at hafltime. Farmington closed within 35-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Kenyon Thomas led the Cardinals with 24 points.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 13 points, while Samuel Avery had 10, A.J. Moore nine, Stewart Schwaninger seven, Cole Pittman two and Max Carter one.

On Wednesday, the eighth-grade boys snapped a three-game losing streak with a 50-29 win at Rogers Oakdale.

The Panthers led 6-4 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime. The eighth-grade boys led 34-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Allen led the Panthers with 15 points, while Schwaninger and Moore each had 10, Avery and Jack O'Brien each with four, Carter three, Bennett Naustvik and Corbett Stephenson each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls wrapped up their season Thursday with a 39-25 loss to Farmington.

Farmington led 12-0 after the first quarter and 30-6 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals led 35-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Reese Thornton led Farmington with 18 points.

Keelyn Seagraves led Siloam Springs (7-6) with eight points, while Jadyn O'Brien had seven and Cenzi Johnson and Reagan Bishop each with five.

On Wednesday, the eighth-grade girls defeated Rogers Oakdale 48-18 at Panther Arena.

The Lady Panthers led 12-3 after the first quarter and 19-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 34-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Johnson led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Kenlee Moore had 11, O'Brien and Bishop each with six, Seagraves four and Story Castagna and Blair Morris each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

Farmington handed the Siloam Springs boys a 40-24 loss on Thursday.

Farmington led 18-6 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime. The Cardinals pulled ahead 31-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Gavin Kooistra led the Panthers (7-9) with 10 points, while Ryan Shipp had seven, Camden Newell four, Kaden Dunn two and Brady Addington one.

On Wednesday, the seventh-grade boys were defeated at Rogers Oakdale in a makeup game.

The Panthers trailed 3-0 after the first quarter and 8-5 at halftime.

Siloam Springs took an 11-10 lead going into the fourth quarter after outscoring the Patriots 6-2 in the third.

Dunn led the Panthers with seven points, while Addington had four, Kooistra three and Newell two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls wrapped up their season Thursday with a 37-7 loss to Farmington.

Farmington led 9-3 after the first quarter and 24-4 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals carried a 37-7 lead into the fourth quarter, in which neither team scored.

Erika Ellis led the Lady Panthers (11-3) with four points, while Juleeann Dunn had three.

On Wednesday, the seventh-grade girls defeated Rogers Oakdale 48-21 at Panther Arena.

The Lady Panthers led 14-4 after the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 46-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led Siloam Springs with 22 points, while Lilli Cox had eight, Madison Workman six,Ellis five, Dunn four and Landry Ladner three.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back in action Monday at Springdale Central.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys were scheduled to play a makeup game at Springdale Southwest on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.