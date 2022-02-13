Sign in
On Tap

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Central^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Central^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Science & Arts^6:05 p.m.

JBU men at Science & Arts^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville White at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville White at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Wesleyan at JBU women^2:05 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at JBU men^3:45 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

