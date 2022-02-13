Panthers roll past Airedales

Siloam Springs' recent success against rival Alma continued in a big way Tuesday night.

The Panthers roared out to an 11-0 lead early and never looked back in a 57-25 mercy-rule victory over the Airedales at Panther Activity Center to start the second half of 5A-West Conference play.

"That was the challenge, the second time through conference," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart. "Every game, we've got seven games in a row where a team knows what we're trying to do. They're going to have their answers for everything that we've tried, so it's up to the kids to come out and be really focused and make the simple plays early. We did that in the first and third quarter. Really came out focused and determined, and it helps when you shoot really well."

In their previous meeting on Jan. 26, Siloam Springs ripped off a 28-0 run, which began in the second quarter and nearly lasted to the end of the game in a 42-25 victory.

This time around though, the Panthers dominated from the start.

Carter Winesburg hit a pair of three-pointers and Josh Stewart had a 3-pointer and steal and score as the Panthers raced out to an early 11-0 lead.

A basket from Alma's Hunter McAlister got the Airedales on the board, but Siloam Springs scored the final seven points of the quarter, including a 3-pointer from Nate Vachon, to lead 18-2.

Alma tried to claw its way back into the game in the second quarter.

The Airedales (5-14, 2-7) went on a 15-6 run in the second. Spurred by five 3-pointers from five different players -- Demetrio Cerda, Bryson Mayes, Logan Taylor, Stewart George and Daniel Howard -- Alma cut Siloam Springs' lead to 26-17.

But Vachon canned a 3-pointer on a deep wing to give Siloam Springs a 29-17 lead at halftime.

"Alma's a tough team," Tim Stewart said. "They hit some shots too. We came in and regrouped at halftime, and the kids adjusted and came out with good energy. At the end of the night, when you play hard and make shots on top of it, we feel like we're doing what we can do, and tonight it was enough."

The Panthers went back to work in the third quarter, outscoring the Airedales 23-2 in the quarter and opening up a 33-point lead going into the fourth.

Dalton Newman started the surge with an offensive rebound and putback and Josh Stewart and Jedi Hunter added baskets.

Stewart hit a 3-pointer for an 11-0 run dating back to the first half.

McAlister scored Alma's only basket of the quarter to make it 38-19, but the Panthers closed the quarter on a 14-0 run.

Newman had another putback and Vachon had a steal and score to go up 42-19.

Stewart hit his fourth trey of the night, followed by Vachon's fourth 3-pointer to go up 48-19. Vachon and Stewart would add baskets by the end of the quarter as Siloam Springs took a 52-19 lead in the fourth, which was played with a running clock.

George and Taylor led Alma with six points each.

Stewart had 24 for Siloam Springs, while Vachon had 16, Winesburg six, Newman four, Brendan Lashley three and Hunter and Nate Hawbaker each with two. The Panthers hit 11 of 22 from behind the 3-point line.

"We got good looks," Stewart said.

Siloam Springs 57, Alma 25

Alma^2^15^2^6^--^25

Siloam Springs^18^11^23^5^--^57

Alma (5-14, 2-7): George 6, Taylor 6, McAlister 4, Cerda 3, Howard 3, Mayes 3.

Siloam Springs (15-5, 7-1): Stewart 24, Vachon 16, Winesburg 6, Newman 4, Lashley 3, Hunter 2, Hawbaker 2.