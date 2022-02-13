Planning Commission hears comprehensive plan update

Planning commissioners received a copy of the monthly comprehensive plan update during the planning commission meeting Tuesday.

The monthly update relates to actions taken during the last month and upcoming events related to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City staff have been working on the plan for the last year with Freese and Nichols serving as consultants on the plan.

During the month of January, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) met Jan. 20 to discuss community character and facilities, according to the status report provided by Project Manager Dawn Warrick.

Beginning Feb. 4, the city put out "Big Ideas Boards," which correspond to each of the plan's guiding principles, according to siloamsprings2040.com. The boards became available for viewing online Feb. 4 and in-person Feb. 7 at City Hall and the public library, the website states. The boards will be up until Feb. 28, the website states.

Another CPAC meeting is scheduled for March 15, the report states. On that same date, there will be an end-of-project update which will be presented jointly to the city directors and planning commission.

Planning commissioners also voted on and approved the following items:

Development permits

• Special use permit for 2690 Hwy 412 E. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Significant development permit for 2690 Hwy 412 E. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 600 to 900 block of Arkansas Highway 16. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Final plat development permit for the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Rezoning development permit for the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Tabling a significant development permit for the 1200 block of South Holly Street until a special planning commission meeting to be held on Feb. 22.

• Voting to consent to review a building permit for 224 S. College St.

Board approved permits

• Final plat development permit for 23006 Lawlis Road. This item is estimated to before the city board on March 15.

• Final plat development permit for the 14800 to 14900 block of South Arkansas Highway 43. This item is estimated to go before the city board March 1.

• Final plat development permit for the 2200 block of North Carl Steet. This item is estimated to go before the city board March 15.

Staff approved permits

• Lot split development permit for 801 E. Lake Francis Dr. This item is estimated to go before the city board for easements Feb. 15.

• Lot consolidation development permit for 190 AR Hwy. 59 N. This item is estimated to go before the city board for easements Feb. 15.

Board of Adjustments

• Drive-through variance for 2690 Hwy 412 E.