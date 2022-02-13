Siloam Springs basketball teams win at Greenbrier

Girls
Siloam Springs 56, Greenbrier 45
Siloam Springs picked up another big 5A-West Conference victory over Greenbrier on Friday night at the Panther Pavilion in Greenbrier.
With the win, Siloam Springs (15-6, 6-3) completed the season sweep of Greenbrier (14-8, 5-5) and maxed out its tiebreaker points (10) in the process. Siloam Springs beat Greenbrier 51-42 in overtime in Siloam Springs on Feb. 1.
"This was a huge road win for our team," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We had to really overcome some adversity in the second half to gut out a win. We had some foul trouble, and a player or two had to sub out for minor injuries. Despite that, we made some clutch shots, and really rebounded well in the second half. Greenbrier is a tough team and they have several really solid scorers. I'm proud of our kids for battling tough for all four quarters."
Siloam Springs led 13-7 after the first period, but Greenbrier stormed back in the second quarter to tie the game 25-25 at halftime.
Siloam Springs regrouped at halftime and won the third quarter 15-7 to take a 40-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Siloam Springs outscored Greenbrier 16-13 in the fourth.
Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Brooke Smith scored 14, Reina Tiefel 10, Sophie Stephenson six and Brooke Ross and Anna Wleklinski each with four.
Emma Rehm and Alex Newland each scored 16 points to lead Greenbrier.
Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday before hosting Mountain Home on Wednesday in a makeup game from Feb. 4, which was postponed because of winter weather. Siloam Springs then completes its three-game week on Friday at Russellville.
Boys
Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 46
The Siloam Springs boys stayed in the hunt for a 5A-West Conference championship with a road win at Greenbrier on Friday.
"We were really proud of the guys," said head coach Tim Stewart. "That's always hard going to Greenbrier and playing well and getting a win. We came out and played really solid with some of the best defense we've had all year. Jedi (Hunter) and Dalton (Newman) and Brendan (Lashley) and Josh (Stewart) were really good on the back side of our zone defense and really stop stymied Greenbrier the entire first half."
Siloam Springs (16-5, 8-1) remained a half game behind 5A-West Conference leaders Russellville (17-7, 9-1) and Vilonia (15-8, 9-1).
Siloam Springs led 12-4 early and 20-8 with around four minutes left in the first half.
Greenbrier (12-11, 3-7) cut the lead to 26-18 at halftime.
Siloam Springs led 36-27 going into the fourth quarter.
"Offensively in the first half, in spurts, we were amazing, but give Greenbrier a lot of credit they kept battling. We'd get up by 12 or 15 and they'd come back and late in the game we kind of faltered a little bit. They hit some big shots and it ended up a six-point win, which we're glad to get."
Josh Stewart and Nate Vachon each had 18 points to lead Siloam Springs. Stewart hit three 3-pointers, while Vachon had one.
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Greenwood^18-4^9-0
Vilonia^17-5^7-3
Russellville^12-9^6-3
Siloam Springs^15-6^6-3
Greenbrier^14-8^5-5
Alma^9-13^2-8
Van Buren^7-14^2-8
Mountain Home^4-18^1-8
Last week’s results
Feburary 7
Vilonia 53, Alma 35
February 8
Siloam Springs 52, Alma 23
Russellville 56, Greenbrier 52
Greenwood 52, Van Buren 19
Vilonia 60, Mountain Home 32
February 9
Greenbrier 52, Van Buren 35
February 11
Russellville 38, Alma 37
Van Buren 51, Mountain Home 48
Greenwood 56, Vilonia 51
This week
Monday’s game
Greenwood at Russellville
Tuesday’s games
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Alma at Van Buren
Russellville at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenbrier
Wednesday’s game
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Friday’s games
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Greenbrier at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Van Buren at Vilonia
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Boys^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Russellville^17-7^9-1
Vilonia^15-8^9-1
Siloam Springs^16-5^8-1
Greenwood^8-16^4-6
Van Buren^10-12^3-7
Greenbrier^12-11^3-7
Alma^5-15^2-8
Mountain Home^3-18^1-8
Last week’s results
February 7
Vilonia 48, Alma 33
February8
Siloam Springs 57, Alma 25
Russellville 55, Greenbrier 44
Greenwood 43, Van Buren 41
Vilonia 53, Mountain Home 21
February 9
Greenbrier 47, Van Buren 32
February 11
Russellville 42, Alma 36
Mountain Home 48, Van Buren 43
Vilonia 56, Greenwood 41
This week
Tuesday’s games
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Alma at Van Buren
Russellville at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenbrier
Wednesday’s game
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Friday’s games
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Greenbrier at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Van Buren at Vilonia