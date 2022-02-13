Siloam Springs basketball teams win at Greenbrier

Girls

Siloam Springs 56, Greenbrier 45

Siloam Springs picked up another big 5A-West Conference victory over Greenbrier on Friday night at the Panther Pavilion in Greenbrier.

With the win, Siloam Springs (15-6, 6-3) completed the season sweep of Greenbrier (14-8, 5-5) and maxed out its tiebreaker points (10) in the process. Siloam Springs beat Greenbrier 51-42 in overtime in Siloam Springs on Feb. 1.

"This was a huge road win for our team," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We had to really overcome some adversity in the second half to gut out a win. We had some foul trouble, and a player or two had to sub out for minor injuries. Despite that, we made some clutch shots, and really rebounded well in the second half. Greenbrier is a tough team and they have several really solid scorers. I'm proud of our kids for battling tough for all four quarters."

Siloam Springs led 13-7 after the first period, but Greenbrier stormed back in the second quarter to tie the game 25-25 at halftime.

Siloam Springs regrouped at halftime and won the third quarter 15-7 to take a 40-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs outscored Greenbrier 16-13 in the fourth.

Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Brooke Smith scored 14, Reina Tiefel 10, Sophie Stephenson six and Brooke Ross and Anna Wleklinski each with four.

Emma Rehm and Alex Newland each scored 16 points to lead Greenbrier.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday before hosting Mountain Home on Wednesday in a makeup game from Feb. 4, which was postponed because of winter weather. Siloam Springs then completes its three-game week on Friday at Russellville.

Boys

Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 46

The Siloam Springs boys stayed in the hunt for a 5A-West Conference championship with a road win at Greenbrier on Friday.

"We were really proud of the guys," said head coach Tim Stewart. "That's always hard going to Greenbrier and playing well and getting a win. We came out and played really solid with some of the best defense we've had all year. Jedi (Hunter) and Dalton (Newman) and Brendan (Lashley) and Josh (Stewart) were really good on the back side of our zone defense and really stop stymied Greenbrier the entire first half."

Siloam Springs (16-5, 8-1) remained a half game behind 5A-West Conference leaders Russellville (17-7, 9-1) and Vilonia (15-8, 9-1).

Siloam Springs led 12-4 early and 20-8 with around four minutes left in the first half.

Greenbrier (12-11, 3-7) cut the lead to 26-18 at halftime.

Siloam Springs led 36-27 going into the fourth quarter.

"Offensively in the first half, in spurts, we were amazing, but give Greenbrier a lot of credit they kept battling. We'd get up by 12 or 15 and they'd come back and late in the game we kind of faltered a little bit. They hit some big shots and it ended up a six-point win, which we're glad to get."

Josh Stewart and Nate Vachon each had 18 points to lead Siloam Springs. Stewart hit three 3-pointers, while Vachon had one.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday before hosting Mountain Home on Wednesday in a makeup game from Feb. 4, which was postponed because of winter weather. Siloam Springs then completes its three-game week on Friday at Russellville.

More News

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenwood^18-4^9-0

Vilonia^17-5^7-3

Russellville^12-9^6-3

Siloam Springs^15-6^6-3

Greenbrier^14-8^5-5

Alma^9-13^2-8

Van Buren^7-14^2-8

Mountain Home^4-18^1-8

Last week’s results

Feburary 7

Vilonia 53, Alma 35

February 8

Siloam Springs 52, Alma 23

Russellville 56, Greenbrier 52

Greenwood 52, Van Buren 19

Vilonia 60, Mountain Home 32

February 9

Greenbrier 52, Van Buren 35

February 11

Siloam Springs 56, Greenbrier 45

Russellville 38, Alma 37

Van Buren 51, Mountain Home 48

Greenwood 56, Vilonia 51

This week

Monday’s game

Greenwood at Russellville

Tuesday’s games

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Alma at Van Buren

Russellville at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenbrier

Wednesday’s game

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Greenbrier at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Van Buren at Vilonia

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^17-7^9-1

Vilonia^15-8^9-1

Siloam Springs^16-5^8-1

Greenwood^8-16^4-6

Van Buren^10-12^3-7

Greenbrier^12-11^3-7

Alma^5-15^2-8

Mountain Home^3-18^1-8

Last week’s results

February 7

Vilonia 48, Alma 33

February8

Siloam Springs 57, Alma 25

Russellville 55, Greenbrier 44

Greenwood 43, Van Buren 41

Vilonia 53, Mountain Home 21

February 9

Greenbrier 47, Van Buren 32

February 11

Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 46

Russellville 42, Alma 36

Mountain Home 48, Van Buren 43

Vilonia 56, Greenwood 41

This week

Tuesday’s games

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Alma at Van Buren

Russellville at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenbrier

Wednesday’s game

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Greenbrier at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Van Buren at Vilonia