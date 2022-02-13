Stephens honored by SAC, NAIA

After etching her name atop the single-game program scoring record with a 45-point outing at Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday, junior Tarrah Stephens was named the Sooner Athletic's women's basketball Player of the Week on Monday and the NAIA's National Player of the Week on Tuesday, the SAC and NAIA announced earlier this week.

Entering the Feb. 5 game in Goodwell, Okla., Stephens had averaged just shy of 17 points per game over 24 contests, but on Saturday, the Wyandotte, Okla. native went off for 45 points against the Aggies, propelling the Golden Eagles to a 78-73 overtime win -- John Brown's sixth straight victory.

After scoring eight points in each of the first two quarters, Stephens heated up and added 11 in the third before dropping 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting in the final quarter, including a 4-of-4 mark at the line. In overtime, she accounted for four of JBU's nine points in the come-from-behind win.

Shooting an incredible 67 percent from the field, Stephens also set single-game records in both made (18) and attempted (27) field goals. She also finished a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds – five on the offensive glass – and added a block and two steals.

The SAC honor was Stephens' second of her career. Stephens also hit another milestone and punched her ticket into the 1,000 point club. The Wyandotte, Okla. native became the 19th entry onto the prestigious list in the third when her hook shot fell after shedding a defender with a pivot back into the middle.