Tough end to third quarter sinks Golden Eagles

BETHANY, Okla. -- Despite holding a one-point lead in the third quarter, the John Brown women's basketball team stalled on offense and allowed a big run as the Golden Eagles fell 67-52 at Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Thursday night inside the Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.

Sophomore Natalie Smith scored 12 points and senior Maddie Altman added 10 as the duo combined to shoot 8 of 12 from the floor, but the Golden Eagles (13-14, 9-10 Sooner Athletic) fell in their second-straight contest when a 20-3 Southwestern Christian (14-11, 9-10) run to end the third quarter ousted any chance of a JBU rally on the road.

Over the game-defining run, John Brown shot 1 of 6 from the floor and committed six turnovers, while the host Eagles hit a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line and, in combination with a 5 of 14 effort from the floor, boasted a 16-point lead after the third quarter.

Sophomore Leah Anderson scored five points in the fourth quarter as the Golden Eagles out-scored SCU in the final period, 14-13.

Southwestern Christian turned 16 John Brown turnovers into a 21-13 scoring advantage in points off miscues, and the hosts pulled down a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and mounted a 21-0 edge in second-chance points.

Thamires Andrade scored a game-high 17 points and added six rebounds and four steals, while Abbey Phibbs tallied 13 points and dished out eight assists. Christina Jenkins and Lauren Wade each added 10 points as the Eagles won its third straight.

With John Brown's four-game road trip coming to a close, the Golden Eagles were scheduled to return to action Saturday at home against Mid-America Christian. Results were not available at presstime.