Bowlers have success at state

The Siloam Springs bowling teams recently competed in the Class 5A state meet at Fast Lane in Lowell.

The Siloam Springs boys placed fourth overall, while the girls placed sixth.

Siloam Springs also had three bowlers qualify for the state bowling team in Colton Clark, Elena Menendez and Lillie Hooke.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the bowling teams competed in the 5A-West Conference Tournament.

The boys finished second in conference while the girls finished third.

Riley Bell tied for second overall, while Clark was third.