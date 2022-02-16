Chamber's big night out

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader James Barnett (left), and Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins pose for a quick photo at the 2022 Chamber Banquet.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Former Mayor John Mark Turner (left) flashes a smile as he and his wife Kathy Turner pose for a photo at the 2022 Chamber Banquet.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cammi Hevener (left), poses with Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter and Executive Assistant Bambi Lawlis at the 2022 Chamber Banquet. During the banquet, it was announced that Hevener became the new chairperson of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader OCLE (Outstanding Civic Leadership Event) Award winners Lucinda Jenks (left), and Audra Farrell pose for a photo at the 2022 Chamber Banquet where they received the awards.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Chamber Board Chair Cammi Hevener (left), poses with Marla Collins, commercial line accounts manager; Chamber President/CEO Arthur Hulbert; Kamaron Rackleff, sales executive accounts manager; and Sam Means, producer; with the award for mid-size business, which was awarded to Moss Insurance at the 2022 Chamber Banquet.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Alternative Design's President and CEO Grant Loyd (center), receives the Business of the Year Award for large businesses from Chamber Board Chair Cammi Hevener and Chamber President Arthur Hulbert at the 2022 Chamber Banquet.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Board Chair Cammi Hevener (left), poses with Maddy Schultz, operations and connections university director; Jenn Butler, chief creative officer/co-founder; CEO/co-founder Joe Butler; and Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert pose with the Jerry Cavness Non-Profit Award which was awarded to Ability Tree at the 2022 Chamber Banquet.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jerry Cavness (left), and City Director David Allen pose for a photo at the 2022 Chamber Banquet. Cavness is the namesake of the Jerry Cavness Non-Profit Award.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Julie Chandler (center), the owner of Creative Corner poses with Chamber Board Chair Cammi Hevener and Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert. Creative Corner is the recipient of the 2021 Small Business of the Year.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mary Nolan (left), poses with State Representative Delia Haak (R-91) at the 2022 Chamber Banquet. Nolan was the recipient of the 2022 Pioneer Citizen Award.

