Cheek-Willis, Harriman to be inducted into Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Activities Association announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Feb. 10, which includes two former Siloam Springs coaches.

Longtime volleyball coach Rose Cheek-Willis will be inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association (AHSCA) Hall of Fame, while former football coach and athletics director Ken Harriman will be inducted into the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators (AHSAAA) Hall of Fame.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center at 6 p.m. on July 15. Tickets are $40 and can be reserved by emailing [email protected]

Cheek-Willis retired after the 2016 and more than 30 years at the helm of the volleyball program at SSHS. She won seven state championships including six straight from 2004-2009.

Harriman, who is officially going in as a Huntsville Eagle, was football coach from 1998-2002 and served two terms as athletics director from 1998-2002 and 2019-2021.

Other Hall of Fame inductees include:

• AHSCA -- Bill Burge, Harrison; Jerry Clay, Lake Hamilton; HC Wallace, South Side-Bee Branch; Lendall Martin, Wickes; Ed Johnson, Crossett.

• Arkansas Officials Association -- David Coleman, Forrest City; Chuck Givens, Altheimer; Bobby G. Pruitt, Beebe; Normal Gilchrest, North Little Rock; Glen Hoggard, Little Rock; Stanley S. Sence, Bentonville.

• AHSAAA -- Tom Farmer, Bryant; Ricky Keeter, Yellville