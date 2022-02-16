Golden Eagles end MACU's winning streak





John Brown's women had no plans of letting No. 20 Mid-America Christian extend its 14-game winning streak any further.

The Golden Eagles opened up Saturday's contest with the Evangels hitting their first six shots and racing out to an early 12-0 lead.

MACU responded in kind and got back in the game, but another 12-0 JBU run in the third quarter turned a close game into a blowout as the Golden Eagles sailed to a 75-58 victory inside Bill George Arena.

And while John Brown hit 47.5 percent (28 of 59) of its shots from the field, including nine 3-pointers, head coach Jeff Soderquist credited the Golden Eagles' defense for limiting MACU to 20 points below its season average.

"I thought a big key to this was our defense," Soderquist said. "I thought our defense did a really good job. I was happy with our defense. They're a good offensive team. You know the last time they lost was like December, and they're a good offensive team. So I thought we did a good job."

Specifically, Soderquist said the Golden Eagles did a good job stopping MACU's dribble-drive penetration.

"You cannot let them get to the basket and get to the rim," he said. "I thought we did a good job of not letting them get to the rim. They do a really good job doing that. That was kind of our focal point was not letting them get that drive, not even to the rim but not very deep in there (in the paint). And I thought for the mostpart tonight we did a good job with that."

The loss was MACU's first since losing 64-62 at Science & Arts (Okla.) on Dec. 4.

John Brown (14-14, 10-10 Sooner Athletic Conference) started the night blistering hot.

Tarrah Stephens knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key for the first points of the game.

Lisa Vanoverberghe scored on a scoop shot on JBU's next possession and Natalie Smith followed with a basket inside and a 3-pointer at the top of the key for a 10-0 lead.

Maddie Altman's driving basket made it 12-0 and JBU had a 6 for 6 start from the field.

The Evangels (23-3, 16-3) recovered with a surge of their own and eventually took their first lead at 31-28 after a 3-point basket by Presley Payahsape.

Stephens came back with two baskets to get the lead back for John Brown at 32-31 and the Golden Eagles would never trail again in the contest.

Altman followed with a pair of baskets at the end of the first half for a 36-33 lead, and Smith hit a baseline jumper right before half as JBU lead 38-33.

Leading 47-40 in the third quarter, the Golden Eagles put the Evangels away for good.

Senior Marta Matamala hit a 3-pointer on the wing to get the lead back up to 10 points. Smith and Stephens added baskets and Matamala hit another 3-pointer for a 57-40 lead. Another Smith basket made it 59-40.

The Evangels cut JBU's lead to 13 in the fourth quarter, but Matamala hit her third 3-pointer of the night and added a pair of free throws with 4:20 left as JBU went back up 67-49.

"Huge shots," Soderquist said of Matamala's contribution.The senior from Madrid, Spain, has played a limited role in recent years due to injury, but she shined in Saturday's contest with a season-high 11 points.

"(Matamala) played the first four games (of the year) and then sat out the rest of the semester," Soderquist said. "Then we were going to try and bring her back and she got covid over Christmas. That prolonged it a little bit. We're just trying to get her back, just to get back playing. She's been playing, she's been doing good, but she hasn't shot the ball well. She's just trying to get the feel. She's frustrated. She's been in the gym working hard, trying to get back, and boy tonight it was fun to see."

Stephens, who was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point prior to the game, had a bounce-back performance after only scoring two points in a loss at Southwestern Christian on Thursday.

Stephens led JBU with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field.

"The other night to be honest with you, and her and I talked, she just looked a little bit lost Thursday night," Soderquist said. "She was just kind of out of it. It was just one of those things. Big game tonight and she's just a big-time player."

Smith scored 18 points for JBU, while Altman also had 11 points.

"Unsung hero that does so many good things for us is Maddie Altman," Soderquist said. "Even things that don't show up in the stats. She's just everywhere defensively. She adds us an extra ballhandler out there. She just does a lot of good things for us."

Abby Bird led MACU with 12 points, while Payahsape and Lexi Hernandez each had 11.

"Kudos to John Brown. They played their guts out," MACU coach Hannah Moeller said. "Tarrah Stephens is an awesome player."

John Brown 75, Mid-America Christian 58

Mid-America Christian^18^15^11^14^--^58

John Brown^24^14^24^13^--^75

Mid-America Christian (23-3, 16-3): Bird 12, Payahsape 11, Hernandez 11, Ozoani 9, Wycoff 7, Lamer 3, Kash 3, Thomsen 2.

John Brown (14-14, 10-10): Stephens 21, Smith 18, Altman 11, Matamala 11, Sanders 7, Vanoverberghe 4, Harris 3.

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown women's basketball players celebrate after a 3-point basket against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Bill George Arena. The Golden Eagles defeated the No. 20 Evangels 75-58, snapping MACU's 14-game winning streak.



Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^18-2^26-3

Mid-America Christian^17-3^24-3

Texas Wesleyan^14-5^20-5

Science & Arts^14-6^20-7

Langston^12-8^17-9

Oklahoma City^10-10^15-10

John Brown^10-10^14-14

Southwestern Christian^9-11^14-12

SW Assem. of God^6-14^9-17

UNT-Dallas^5-15^11-16

Panhandle State^4-16^6-16

Central Christian^0-19^1-25

Last week’s results

February 10

Southwestern Christian 67, John Brown 52

UNT-Dallas 77, Central Christian 64

Mid-America Christian 73, Oklahoma City 69

Wayland Baptist 77, Texas Wesleyan 70

Science & Arts 73, Panhandle State 43

SW Assem. of God 78, Langston 67

February 12

John Brown 75, Mid-America Christian 58

Oklahoma City 77, Southwestern Christian 72

SW Assem. of God 83, Central Christian 59

Texas Wesleyan 89, Panhandle State 41

Langston 66, UNT-Dallas 53

Wayland Baptist 66, Science & Arts 56

This week

Monday’s result

Mid-America Christian 85, SW Assem. of God 62

Tuesday’s result

Texas Wesleyan at Central Christian (n)

Thursday’s games

John Brown at Science & Arts

UNT-Dallas at Panhandle State

Oklahoma City at Texas Wesleyan

Langston at Southwestern Christian

SW Assem. of God at Wayland Baptist

Central Christian at Mid-America Christian

Saturday’s games

Texas Wesleyan at John Brown

Mid-America Christian at Langston

Oklahoma City at Science & Arts

Southwestern Christian at Central Christian

UNT-Dallas at Wayland Baptist

SW Assem. of God at Panhandle State



