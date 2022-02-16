Herald-Leader obituaries for Feb. 16, 2022

Jessie Ray Bolinger

Jessie Ray Bolinger, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 13, 2022.

He was born April 5, 1940, in Ralls, Texas, to Willie Lee Bolinger and Olive Jessie Franklin-Bolinger.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Lora Pearl Bolinger, Minnie Lee Huckabee, Charles Edwin Bolinger and Billy Fred Bolinger.

He is survived by his wife, Lilly Raye Higgins, of the home; his sister, Kathy Lynette Patterson and husband Steve; four children, Kenneth Ray Bolinger and wife Deb, of Siloam Springs, Brian Kent Bolinger and wife Melanie, of St. Amant, La., Letitia Diane Keaton and husband Ashley, of Siloam Springs and Alicia Ann Goldman and husband Greg, of Evansville, Ark.; nine grandchildren, five great-grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., also at Wasson Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Marilyn Danley

Marilyn Danley, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 11, 2022.

She was born Oct. 6, 1934, to Roy and Audie (Mayes) Wright in Mount Ida, Ark.

She was a graduate of Mount Ida High School and earned a degree in music education from Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia, Ark., and then taught school for several years.

She married Bert Danley, Jr., on July 21, 1956, in Mount Ida.

They lived in Bartlesville, Okla., for more than 25 years before moving to Siloam Springs in 1986, where she was a part of the music ministry, Joy Choir, Young At Heart and the funeral food committee.

She sang, played handbells, and taught music to many children. She was a cook and a seamstress.

She was preceded her in death by her husband and 2 sisters, Jessie Faye Scruggs and Royce Hicks.

She is survived by her son William "Bill" Danley and Rhonda of West Plains, Mo., her daughter Keri and Erik Akers, of Broken Arrow, Okla., grandchildren, Allyson and Daniel Akers, as well as several nephews and nieces.

Family graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 followed by a memorial service at at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs.

Janet Arlene Gifford

Janet Arlene Gifford, 64, of Kansas, Okla., died Feb. 11, 2022, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Aug. 3, 1957, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Bert Garrett and Minnie Lou Walker-Garrett. She worked as an LPN at Fayetteville Health and Rehab.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Russell Garrett.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Ivey and wife Dianna, of Kansas, Okla., and Justin Gifford, of Kansas, Okla.; daughter, Lisa Walker, of Kansas, Okla.; brother, Bert E. Garrett and wife Doris, of Tahlequah, Okla.; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

No services are planned at this time.

Barbara Ann Maynard Jolliff

Barbara Ann Maynard Jolliff, 90, of Siloam Springs, beloved mother and grandmother, died February 9 at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, AR.

Barbara was born and raised in Leachville, AR. She married her first love, Razorback basketball alumnus Charles Jolliff, Jr. in 1949. Together they embarked upon an adventure that lasted almost 50 years, until Charles' death in 1998. They lived in Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Massachusetts and Colorado and returned to Arkansas in the 1970s. In 2001, Barbara moved to Salt Lake City, UT and later Pacific Palisades, CA, to be near family. She has lived in Siloam Springs since 2009.

As a young girl Barbara enjoyed singing, dancing, roller skating and church activities. She played high school basketball and was chosen to be a cheerleader. She loved home economics, theater and music. She studied early childhood education, theater and history at Joplin Junior College, Indiana University and UALR. While she was primarily a homemaker, she worked as a teacher's assistant for elementary and middle school classes in Little Rock in the 1980s.

Barbara was involved in Baptist mission work in Massachusetts in the 1970s, where she and Charles were instrumental in organizing the Holden Chapel, currently a nondenominational congregation that began as a Bible study in the living room of Barbara's home. She also helped organize Otter Creek First Baptist Church in 1983 in Little Rock. Through the years she served in many church leadership positions and sang in church choirs. Barbara particularly enjoyed working with children; she led children's choirs, directed musicals, organized church suppers, and cherished the opportunity to teach Sunday school, particularly the upper elementary grades. She discipled many individuals after they made the decision to follow Christ. She also served as a deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Salt Lake City.

In Siloam Springs, Barbara was active at the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center, where she led a book club and sang gospel music each Tuesday morning with the other senior volunteer musicians as long as she was able. The "Tuesday Gospel Singing" was the highlight of her week, as she cherished the opportunity to share God's love with others through song.

Barbara attended First Presbyterian Church of Siloam Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jolliff, Jr., her parents, Katie Lee Bishoff Maynard and Pascal Douglas Maynard, and her siblings Melba June Hogland, Douglas Maynard, and Robert Maynard. She is survived by children Charles Kent Jolliff and wife Michele of Little Rock, and Kara Ann Jolliff Gould and husband Darren of Fayetteville; grandchildren Erica Jolliff, Abigail Jolliff, Jacey Gould, Alexandra Walter and husband Javian; several nieces and nephews, plus numerous grand-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 19 at First Presbyterian Church of Siloam Springs. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 18 at Wasson Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 4 pm Saturday at Pinecrest Memorial Park near Little Rock.

Lydio Real

Lydio Real, 66, died Feb. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Talachapa, Mexico to Fransico and Clara (Aguirre) Real.

He is preceded in death by both parents, brother, Antonio Dominguez and son, Mesach Real.

He is survived by his wife, Sonia(Celis) Real of 43 years; daughter, Clara and husband Antonio Real-Rodriguez of Gentry, Ark.; brothers, Armando and wife Martha Dominguez of Gentry, Pablo and wife Gloria Aguirre of Mexcio, Eniker and wife Ruby Auguirre of Mexico; sisters, Lilia Real of Mexico, Gloria and husband Andres Nepamuceno of Gentry, Guadaliupe and husband Catalino Torres of Gentry, Lucila Dominguez of California, Rosa and husband Daniel Bolanos of Gentry, Yolanda and husband Magdaleno Delapaz of Florida, Maribel and husband Demetrio Borjes of Siloam Springs, Ark., Reyna and husband Roman Aguirre of Mexico, MaApolinar Aguirre of Mexico, Karime Aguirre of Mexico; and three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Seventh Day Adventist Church of Gentry, Ark., with Pastor Garfield Clark Officiating. Burial to follow at Gentry Cemetery.

LD Steele

LD Steele died February 1, 2022.

LD was born October 5, 1934 in Beggs, OK.

He worked for the City of Tulsa Traffic Engineering Department until 1971 when he moved to Disney, OK on Grand Lake and started S&M Custom Builders.

LD also built and operated the Disney Dandy grocery store and The Acorn gift shop.

In 2003 he retired to West Siloam Springs, OK. LD was a wonderful husband and a terrific father, a generous man with a kind heart and a great sense of humor.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Siloam Springs, AR.

LD is survived by his wife, Regina Steele, daughter, Tammy McVey and husband Micheal of Friendswood, TX, son, Monty Steele and wife Linda of Tulsa, OK, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren and sister, Joyce Stilwell of Fayetteville, AR.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Manna Center, 670 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs, AR, 72761 or online at themannacenter.org.

Johnny Williams

Johnny I. Williams, 88, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away at his home Saturday, February 5th, 2022. He was born October 21, 1933, to Hank Williams and Lottie Mae Barker Williams. Johnny married Verna (McGarrah) Williams on February 6, 1976, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, daughter, and great grandson. Johnny is survived by wife Verna; sons, Hank Williams and Johnny Austin Williams; daughters, Christine Renfro, Jody Miller all of Missouri, Tresia Suggs (Jamie) of Bella Vista, AR, Janet Williams of AR and Joanna Sparks of Siloam Springs, AR; 15 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and brother, Ray Williams (Wilma).

Johnny loved going to church and playing his guitar. He was a good Christian man. He was a mechanic for 50 years. Owned Johnny's 66 Station, Garage, Wrecker Service and Bus Station for six years before going to work at Frankie's Electric where he retired. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping with family.

Celebration of Life Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 19th, 2022, House of Prayer in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

