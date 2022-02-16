JBU announces increase for 2022-23 tuition, room & board rates

The John Brown University Board of Trustees approved the administration's recommendation of a 2.75% increase in tuition, room and board.

To help with the increase, the university will make an additional $1.25 million available for need- and merit-based institutional scholarships. For the 2022-23 academic year, JBU expects to award just over $18 million in scholarships with 95% of students receiving some form of institutional aid.

"The university has worked especially hard this year to keep our tuition rate as low as possible despite the rising inflation and its effects on our operating costs," said Kim Hadley, vice president for finance and administration. "We believe JBU's high-quality Christian education is worth the investment, and we are committed to helping students and their families through the financial aid process."

The Wall Street Journal ranked JBU as the No. 1 college in Arkansas and in the top 10 Christian colleges in the nation in its 2022 College Rankings. For the sixth year, U.S. News & World Report ranked JBU as the top Arkansas school in its cohort. JBU's four-year graduation rates are near twice the national average and the university's 2019-20 graduating class exceeded the national average for career placement.

Although exact room and board costs may vary slightly based on students' selected dining and housing options, the cost breakdown for on-campus undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board for 2022-23 is:

Tuition & Fees

• $29,720

Room

• $4,660

Board

• $5,156

TOTAL

• $39,536

Tuition costs for JBU's online undergraduate program remain at $300 per credit hour. Graduate program tuition rates also remained flat.