JBU earns five wins at Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The John Brown University track and field team concluded the Missouri Southern Lion Open and Multi with five wins, including senior Allika Pearson registering another A Standard time, this past weekend inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

For the second time in as many seasons -- the Golden Eagles didn't participate in indoor season last year -- Pearson earned a spot in Brookings, S.D., by posting an A Standard time of 17:52.28 in the 5,000 meter race. Besting her 2020 automatic qualifying time by six seconds, she has now auto qualified for both the 3,000 and the 5,000 this season.

For her efforts, Pearson was named the Sooner Athletic women's indoor track and field Runner of the Week. She scooped up the honors for the second time in her indoor career as a Golden Eagle.

Pearson nearly met the B Standard in the mile event, which she won in a time of 5:30.42, finishing just 18 seconds shy of a provisional qualification.

The women's 4x400-meter relay team of sophomore Anastasia Pace, junior Desi Meek, senior Cassidy Valenzuela and freshman Ryleigh Hale registered a win, beating out Southern Nazarene (Okla.) by just over two seconds.

Skyler Robbins took the top podium spot in the high jump (4'9" / 1.45m), handing the sophomore her first career win.

On the men's side, junior Will Vail won the 12-competitor long jump by posting a 6.72 meter (22'.75") leap on his third attempt. The jump was the second-longest of his indoor career and was just over a quarter meter short from an NAIA B Standard mark.

Freshman Josiah Petak had himself an indoor debut, capturing second place in both the 3,000 and 5,000-meter events. He landed a 9:17.86 in the shorter distance before producing a 15:59.35 in the 5,000 meter.

Another freshman also posted a strong debut, Andrew Morton. He notched a 7.03 in the 60 meters preliminaries before a fifth-place finish (7.13) in the finals. He then teamed up with sophomore Matt Roehr, freshman Drew Janzen and freshman Jean-Benoit Merte to capture a runner-up time of 11:01.14 in the distance medley relay.

The Golden Eagles will return to action on Saturday to compete in the Oklahoma Baptist/GAC Last Chance meet at the Heskett Center in Wichita, Kan.