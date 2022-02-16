JBU men answer Evangels' push

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Science & Arts^18-2^23-4

SW Assem. of God^16-4^19-6

Oklahoma City^13-7^14-13

Texas Wesleyan^10-8^18-9

John Brown^11-9^17-11

Wayland Baptist^11-9^15-12

Mid-America Christian^10-10^17-11

Southwestern Christian^9-11^11-12

Panhandle State^8-12^11-14

UNT-Dallas^7-13^11-16

Central Christian^5-14^11-15

Langston^0-19^1-24

Last week’s results

February 10

Southwestern Christian 84, John Brown 61

UNT-Dallas 66, Central Christian 59

Mid-America Christian 87, Oklahoma City 78

Wayland Baptist 61, Texas Wesleyan 60

Science & Arts 107, Panhandle State 90

SW Assem. of God 92, Langston 52

February 12

John Brown 76, Mid-America Christian 56

Oklahoma City 108, Southwestern Christian 100 (OT)

SW Assem. of God 80, Central Christian 57

Panhandle State 70, Texas Wesleyan 69

UNT-Dallas 75, Langston 52

Science & Arts 83, Wayland Baptist 73

This week

Monday’s result

Mid-America Christian 85, UNT-Dallas 71

Tuesday’s result

Texas Wesleyan at Central Christian (n)

Thursday’s games

John Brown at Science & Arts

UNT-Dallas at Panhandle State

Oklahoma City at Texas Wesleyan

Langston at Southwestern Christian

SW Assem. of God at Wayland Baptist

Central Christian at Mid-America Christian

Saturday’s games

Texas Wesleyan at John Brown

Mid-America Christian at Langston

Oklahoma City at Science & Arts

Southwestern Christian at Central Christian

UNT-Dallas at Wayland Baptist

SW Assem. of God at Panhandle State

John Brown's men have seen their share of halftime leads go up in smoke this season.

And so when the Golden Eagles' 15-point halftime lead against Mid-America Christian was trimmed to eight at the start of the second half Saturday, JBU had good reason to be concerned.

The Golden Eagles didn't break this time, quickly getting their lead back up to double-digits and pulling away for a 76-57 victory over the Evangels at Bill George Arena.

"I was really proud of the guys and how we handled that because we've seen ourselves in that position at halftime a number of times this year, and we talk about it," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "We know they're going to come out with more pressure. They're going to make a lot of things hard on us, so can we be tough through that, take a punch and be able to be aggressive back at them?"

On Saturday, the answer to Beschta's question was a definitive yes.

After MACU's Caleb Riggs scored to bring the Evangels within 42-34 as part of a 7-0 run, JBU found its answer with a 3-pointer from D.J. Ellis to get the lead back to 11 points.

From there, the JBU lead never got smaller than 10 points.

"I thought there was only a small stretch in the second half where we stopped being who we were," Beschta said. "I thought it was at the beginning. I thought we stopped doing the things that got us there, and you can't necessarily do the same things all game. But I thought we turned into a lot more 1-on-1 and we had to adjust what we were trying to do after that. We started getting some better looks, we were getting enough stops, and then we made some big shots to help keep them at bay for that stretch."

John Brown only hit 7 of 24 from the field in the second half, but the Golden Eagles did knock down 16 of 22 from the free-throw line in the final 20 minutes.

Overall JBU shot 42.6 percent (23 of 54) from the field and 13 of 31 from behind the 3-point line.

After going scoreless in a loss at Southwestern Christian on Thursday, Luke Harper responded with a 22-point outing against MACU, including hitting 5 of 12 from behind the 3-point line.

"One of the things I was talking to him about (Friday), showing him some numbers from the last couple of years, he was shooting more threes in the last couple of years per game than what he has been shooting this year," Beschta said of Harper. "I get that he hasn't shot the ball well this year like he normally does, but I just said we need to get back to that. He's been probably the best shooter in our conference the last two years, if he's going to hesitate on those it's going to make everything else harder. If he can be confident and aggressive, then he's going to have a chance to get on a roll like this and start knocking them down. He'll be able to start going by people and that part of his game will pick up as well."

Ellis added three 3-pointers and 15 points for the Golden Eagles, while Nemanja Obradovic had 12.

Isaiah Hammons led MACU with 17 points, while Riggs had 10.

John Brown now enters the final week of the regular season as it travels to league-leading Science & Arts (Okla.) on Thursday before returning home Saturday to face Texas Wesleyan.

The Golden Eagles are tied for fifth in the league and can move up to fourth with a good week and potentially earn a first-round bye in the upcoming Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament.

"Still a chance for us to get into the top four," Beschta said. "We play two of the top four this last week, which is going to be really brutal. But depending on what happens, we can fight for that and get a bye, and then get a home game, which is the best scenario. But if not, we're a lock to be in the top eight at this point to at least get a first-round home game, which is really important. Then you're going to have to finish it out on the road regardless."

John Brown 76, Mid-America Christian 57

Mid-America Christian^27^30^--^57

John Brown^42^34^--^76

Mid-America Christian (16-11, 9-10): Hammons 17, Riggs 10, Scott 9, Lewis 8, Kumanovic 5, Slaughter 2, Gaines 2, Woodson 2.

John Brown (17-11, 11-9): Harper 22, Ellis 15, Obradovic 12, Taylor 8, Grabliauskas 5, Bayless 5, Guiot 3, Perrier 2, Maitland 2, Robinson 2.

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown center Nemanja Obradovic works on the block against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Bill George Arena.

