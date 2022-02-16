JBU women's tennis snaps losing streak

CONWAY, Ark. -- In the same weekend, the John Brown University women's tennis team not only broke an 18-match losing skid dating back to 2020, but the Golden Eagles wrapped up a pair of wins over in-state NCAA III opponents Hendrix and the University of the Ozarks this past weekend inside the Hatcher Tennis Center.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles (2-2) had to lean on freshman Ellie Swan's sixth-set win to pull out a 5-4 come-from-behind decision versus host Hendrix before cruising to a 9-0 humbling of Ozarks in the weekend finale.

Against Hendrix, freshmen Erin Kuykendall and Caroline Hillock each battled back to force a third set after dropping the first at the second and fourth flights, respectively. Both found redemption in the tiebreaker, 10-8, and started a run that allowed John Brown to rally from a 4-1 deficit to clinch its first win in 715 days.

Junior Havynn Prude bested Avery Stephens, 6-3, 6-2, before Swan finished off Taylor Harbin by a pair of 6-4 scores to finish the 4-0 comeback run. Senior Sydney Smith and sophomore Abigail Woodring teamed up to easily take out the Warriors' top pair of Eleanor Burks and Greer Ayers in doubles action, 8-2.

"This has to be one of the best weekends in a number of years for the women's tennis program," said head coach Mike Campbell. "For a team that hadn't won a match in two years to come into a weekend – after struggling with bad weather and limited practice time – and finish 2-0 is a huge, huge deal. We now have a team that believes they can win."

In Saturday's romp over Ozarks, the only drama the Eagles were able to provide John Brown was at the fourth singles flight. JBU easily swept through doubles play and held a commanding lead, but after Hillock ran away with a 6-0 first set win, Anna Ryan returned a 6-4 score, setting up the tiebreak. The Golden Eagles improved to 3-1 in tiebreak sets on the weekend as Hillock won it via a 10-8 score.

Hillock, Kuykendall and Swan all improved to 2-2 in singles action, while Woodring and Smith each picked up their first singles victories of the season.

Men

Despite falling to Dallas Baptist (Texas) in the weekend opener, the John Brown University men's tennis team improved to 4-1 on the season with back-to-back wins over NCAA III Hendrix (Ark.) and Ozarks (Ark.) this past weekend inside the Hatcher Center.

After beginning the season with a pair of wins over Oklahoma Wesleyan in the fall semester, the Golden Eagles finally returned to action by taking on a trio of opponents in two days. JBU began the weekend falling 6-1 to Dallas Baptist, but rallied to a 5-3 win over Hendrix and a narrow 5-4 victory over Ozarks.

Down 3-2 in the Hendrix match Friday evening, senior Woody Woodring's come-from-behind win at the third flight jump-started a 3-0 rally that allowed the Golden Eagles to turn a 3-2 deficit into the 5-3 win. Woodring dispatched Eric Meyne 3-6, 6-1, 10-3 in tiebreak fashion, making way for junior Carson Thoma's 6-0, 6-2 win at the four spot, giving JBU the lead. Junior Blake Cunningham clinched the match in pedestrian fashion at the bottom flight, using a pair of 6-0 scores to dispatch Connor Brooks.

Sophomore Hudson Dick and Woodring improved to 3-2 on the season after an 8-4 win over Haruto Kanskau and Hikaru Yamaya of Ozarks at the top flight, handing John Brown a 2-1 lead after doubles action on Saturday. Dick then extended the lead to 3-1 with a quick 6-2, 6-0 win over Kanskau, but Ozarks would tie the score at three a piece after claiming the second and third flights.

After Ozarks took a 4-3 lead with just the fourth and sixth slots remaining, John Brown mounted the comeback. Thoma continued his strong play at four, turning a 6-4 first-set loss into a tiebreak chance with a mirror 6-4 win in the second. Thoma knotted the match at four, posting a 10-8 tiebreak win.

With the match on the line, Cunningham kept his perfect mark this season (5-0) by claiming a pair of 6-3 wins over TJ Saniseng - vaulting John Brown to a two-win weekend.

"What an incredible way to finish the weekend," head coach Mike Campbell said. "That is a very good University of the Ozarks team, and once again, it came down to the last flight. Blake's win would not have mattered at all had Carson not come back and pulled off the tiebreak in the third set.

"I'm crazy proud of the way the men came out of this weekend, winning four of five matches so far, exactly where we wanted to be. So proud of them, and we're looking forward to a big matchup with Sterling (Kan.) this coming week."

Up next

The Golden Eagles will host Sterling in Siloam Springs at 2 p.m. Thursday at the JBU Tennis Courts.