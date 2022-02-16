LETTER: Rebelling against God

Rebelling against God

Jesus said that "man shall live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God." Matthew 4:4. That means all Scripture, which is God-breathed.

The god of this world has blinded the minds of all MAGA Christians. None can understand Romans 13:1-2, which says that God establishes all governments and that all Christians are to obey those government authorities. Anyone who rebels against the government is rebelling against God and will bring judgment on themselves.

The god of this world has taught them to give the third finger to every word from the mouth of God. The description, in 1 Corinthians 5:9-13, of the "believer" Christians are not to associate with, fits Trump like a glove, but MAGA Christians fell over themselves in adoration and support of Trump even claiming that God chose him to be their King!

Trump admits it is his goal to overthrow the U.S. Government and install himself as the King. He will pardon all the rioters if only the faithful MAGA Christians will fight to keep him out of jail and give him back his throne! That is the only plan he has for America.

These people were warned for centuries about the coming Antichrist, but when he appeared, they bowed down to him. They ignored Trump's vulgarity, his violent rhetoric, his sexual immorality, his adultery, his fraudulent Trump University and Trump Foundation and believed all of his lies.

Because they have rebelled against God, refused to believe the truth and believed Trump (the man of lawlessness) and his lies, God has sent them a powerful delusion so they will continue to believe every lie that comes from Satan and his false apostles.

"So that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness." 2 Thessalonians Chapter 2.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs