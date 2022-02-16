Ninth-grade teams lose at Springdale Central

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated 43-16 at Springdale Central on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers (5-15) trailed 6-3 after the first period and 22-5 at halftime. Central carried a 37-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with five points, while Kaidence Prendergast and Andrea Reynoso each had three, Haylie Fox and Kayleigh Castaneda each with two and Jasmin Labitad one.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated at Springdale Central on Monday night. The Panthers dropped to 5-15 overall with the loss.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys wrapped up their season Saturday with a 54-53 loss in overtime to Springdale Southwest.

The Panthers (8-9, 6-9 NWA Conference) trailed 14-13 after the first quarter and 28-26 at halftime. Siloam Springs was down 40-37 going into the fourth quarter, where it rallied to tie the game 48-48.

A.J. Moore led the Panthers with 17 points, while Samuel Avery had 16, Evan Allen 13, Eli Mann five and Crew Webb two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys snapped a six-game losing streak with a 24-16 win Saturday at Springdale Helen Tyson to end the 2021-22 season.

Tyson led 6-3 after the first quarter and 13-11 at halftime. The Panthers (8-9) outscored Tyson 9-0 in the third quarter to take a 20-11 lead going into the fourth.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with 13 points, while Brady Addington had six, Kaden Dunn three and Gavin Kooistra two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams play at Springdale Southwest on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season Thursday at home against Fayetteville White.