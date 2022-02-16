SSHS student athletes to continue careers at next level

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Shayla Conley signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia at signing ceremony held Feb. 9 at the Panther Activity Center. Pictured are (from left) brother Tim Conley, Shayla Conley and mother Lisa Conley.

Five Siloam Springs student athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Soccer players Karen Flores and Bethany Markovich signed with John Brown University women's soccer. Cross country and track athlete Shayla Conley signed with Ouachita Baptist, while teammate in both sports Jaclyn Weilnau signed with Harding University for both sports. Track athlete Daxton Spence signed with Park University in Missouri. Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Daxton Spence signed a letter of intent to run track at Park University in Missouri at a signing ceremony held Feb. 9 at Panther Activity Center. Pictured are (from left) mother Kay Spence, Daxton Spence and father Chris Spence.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Bethany Markovich signed a letter of intent to play soccer at John Brown University at a signing ceremony held Feb. 9 at Panther Activity Center. Pictured are (front from left) mother Amy Markovich, Bethany Markovich, JBU head coach Kathleen Paulsen, (Back) JBU assistant coach Vanessa Reynoso, Siloam Springs head coach Abby Ray and father Steve Markovich.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jaclyn Weilnau signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track and field at Harding University in Searcy at a signing ceremony held Feb. 9 at Panther Activity Center. Pictured are (from left) father David Weilnau, Jaclyn Weilnau and mother Kimberly Weilnau.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Karen Flores signed a letter of intent to play soccer at John Brown University at a signing ceremony held Feb. 9 at Panther Activity Center. Pictured are: (From from left), mother Rina Flores Castaneda, Siloam Springs head coach Abby Ray (standing), Karen Flores, John Brown head coach Kathleen Paulsen, and JBU assistant coach Vanessa Reynoso.



Print Headline: SSHS student athletes to continue careers at next level

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content