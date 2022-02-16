SSHS swim teams finish third at 5A-West meet

Both Siloam Springs swim teams finished third overall at the 5A-West Conference Meet held Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Russellville Aquatic Center.

Russellville won both the boys and girls meets, while Mountain Home finished second in both, followed by Siloam Springs.

Boys

Russellville totaled 559 points to take first place, followed by Mountain Home 501, Siloam Springs 287, Vilonia 137, and Van Buren and Alma each with 24.

Hayden Shimer placed first in the 200-yard freestyle at 1 minute, 55.28 seconds, while Jakin Matchell was fourth at 2:10.50.

Shimer also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:08.31, while Gabe Fox was fifth at 5:59.92.

Malachi Becan took first place in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.42, while Ezekiel Becan was seventh at 26.22, Ben Wenger eighth at 26.37 and Sam Herndon ninth at 28.63.

Malachi Becan placed first in the 100-yard breastroke at 1:07.35 with Javier Chavez in third at 1:11.43.

Ezekiel Becan was the only competitor in the one-meter diving and finished with a first-place score of 273.15.

Chavez was third in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:01.32.

Tony Wleklinski finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:13.51.

Wleklinski placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.31 with Wenger in sixth at 59.99, Matchell eighth at 1:00.79, Herndon 12th at 1:08.65 and Celis D'Angelo 15th at 1:09.92.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ezekiel Becan, Wleklinski, Chavez and Malachi Becan finished first with a time of 1:39.35.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Shimer, Malachi Becan, Chavez and Ezekiel Becan placed second with a time of 1:51.10.

Girls

Russellville's 461 points edged out Mountain Home's 457 for the conference title, while Siloam Springs had 325, Vilonia 160 and Alma 30.

Edna Melendez placed first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:16.52.

Melendez finished first in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:31.50.

Addi Huebert placed second in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:21.86.

Huebert took second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:18.35, while Anna Matchell was seventh at 1:28.97 and Elsa Fernandez ninth at 1:31.04.

Rachel Luker placed third in the 50-yard freestyle at 30.61, while Chloe Galindo was 11th at 34.17, Abigail Green 18th at 41.45 and Alyssa Wheeler 19th at 42.55.

Emelyn Chavez took fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:18.65.

Chavez took fourth overall in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:16.48, while Luker was sixth at 1:16.97 and Naomi Boyd 10th at 1:26.91.

Matchell placed 10th in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:16.72 with Boyd 11th at 1:22.05 and Wheeler 14th at 1:31.90.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Luker, Chavez, Huebert and Melendez placed first with a time of 1:53.30.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Melendez, Huebert, Chavez and Luker placed third with a time of 2:08.64.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Matchell, Green, Alyssa Wheeler and Boyd placed third with a time of 5:54.03.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will compete in the Class 5A State Swim Meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 25-26 in Russellville.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs' Edna Melendez placed first in the 200-yard individual medley relay and first in the 500-yard freestyle at the 5A-West Conference swim meet on Feb. 8 in Russellville.



Photo submitted The Siloam Springs relay team of (from left), Edna Melendez, Rachel Luker, Addi Huebert and Emelyn Chavez placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay and third in the 200-yard medley relay at the 5A-West Conference swim meet on Feb. 8 in Russellville.



Photo submitted Siloam Springs swimmer Hayden Shimer placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle at the 5A-West Conference swim meet in Russellville on Feb. 8.



Photo submitted Siloam Springs' Javier Chavez placed third in the 100-yard butterfly at the 5A-West Conference swim meet in Russellville on Feb. 8.



Photo submitted Siloam Springs' Malachi Becan placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke at the 5A-West Conference swim meet in Russellville on Feb. 8.



Photo submitted Ezekiel Becan, pictured with coach Brent Rush, finished first place in the one-meter diving at the 5A-West Conference swim meet on Feb. 8 in Russellville.

