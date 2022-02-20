Drovers clinch SAC title with win over JBU men

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Despite boasting a pair of 20-point performances, the John Brown University men's basketball team trailed 15-2 out of the gates and couldn't recover as No. 10 Science & Arts (Okla.) cruised to an 82-61 win over the Golden Eagles to wrap up the 2021-22 Sooner Athletic regular season title on Thursday night inside Drover Fieldhouse.

Junior DJ Ellis hit six triples and senior Luke Harper finished 8 of 16 from the field as the duo notched 22 and 21 points, respectively, but no other Golden Eagle (17-12, 11-10 Sooner Athletic) could score more than five as John Brown fell in its eighth-straight contest to USAO (24-4, 19-2).

While the Drovers shot 51 percent on the night, John Brown began the contest 1 of 7 from the field and finished 14 of 34 (36 percent) in the wire-to-wire win.

"Tonight was going to take a special performance to have a chance as we faced a really good team – and without one of our best scorers," head coach Jason Beschta said. "We did some things well offensively, but just struggled to make shots outside of DJ and Luke.

"USAO's guards were really good tonight, and when they are hitting tough, contested shots, they are hard to beat. Ira gave such a tremendous effort rebounding and playmaking, but in the end, it just wasn't our night."

Cameron Hines led USAO's own 20-point scoring duo with 28 points on 11 of 19 shooting, while Stephon Hall added 24 points and seven assists. Elvin Rodriguez chipped in with 10 off the bench.

John Brown was scheduled to close out the regular season Saturday against Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles will participate this week in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. Final brackets also were not available at presstime.