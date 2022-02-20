First place clash goes to Cyclones

RUSSELLVILLE -- Russellville once again held the upper hand on Siloam Springs' boys Friday night.

Cyclones senior guard Grayson Sims exploded for six 3-pointers and 25 points and Russellville clamped down defensively on the Panthers in a 50-39 win at Cyclone Arena.

With three teams tied for first-place in the 5A-West going into Friday, the Cyclones (19-7, 11-1) pulled a game ahead of the Panthers (18-6, 10-2) but remained in a tie for first with Vilonia (17-8, 11-1), which won big against 55-27 against Van Buren on Friday.

There's much more basketball to play between the three teams. Russellville plays at Vilonia on Tuesday, and then Vilonia travels to Siloam Springs on Friday.

"I think the big thing is you want to be playing your best basketball at the end of the year," said Russellville coach Kyle Pennington. "This is what you work for. You don't want your games at the end of the year be ones where you squeak it out. You want a game where it's really good teams. That Siloam Springs basketball team is a heck of a team. You want these games but then you've got to go perform, another big game. Both of these teams are going to be really good. You've got to tip your hat to Coach Stewart and his team. They did a lot of things to bother us tonight on the floor. No doubt about it."

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Panthers.

On Jan. 21, Russellville beat Siloam Springs 55-40 to end a seven-game winning streak and spoil Siloam Springs' homecoming, led by 24 points from Donyae Mae, including 22 in the first half.

This time around it was Sims, who hit five 3-pointers in the first half alone.

"We tell our team this, the law of averages, he's a 40 to 45 percent 3-point shooter," Pennington said of Sims. "The last three games he was definitely below that. It's going to come back up and tonight was the night. Very proud of him. He was great tonight."

Sims hit three straight 3-pointers to open the second quarter as Russellville turned a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter into a 16-10 lead. He hit a deep 3-pointer with 2:21 left in the half for a 19-12 lead.

Russellville led 22-12 after a 3-pointer in the corner from Caleb Carter, but Nate Vachon answered with a rare four-point play after being fouled on a made 3-pointer to bring the Panthers within 22-16 at halftime.

May got going for the Cyclones in the third quarter, hitting a pair of threes and scoring eight of his 12 points as the Cyclones maintained a sizeable lead.

Siloam Springs cut the Russellville lead to seven in the fourth, but the Cyclones got it back up to double digits.

"Russellville, defensively, had a great scheme and they guarded us really well and we didn't handle it," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "Couple of things, we turned the ball over early and let them get into a rhythm. Then you're struggling from behind. Obviously our main scheme is not to come from behind. But man I'm proud of our kids. We hooked up and guarded them and had several shots. There were a couple of big key situations late that didn't go our way. Give them a lot of credit."

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs with 19 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, while Dalton Newman had eight, Vachon seven, Jedi Hunter three and Carter Winesburg two.

"We're telling them it hurts, but it's far from over," Tim Stewart said. "Hopefully they've got a little chip on their shoulder, they're mad about it and we're going to come back and really respond Tuesday at Van Buren."

Russellville 50, Siloam Springs 39

Siloam Springs^7^9^6^16^--^39

Russellville^7^15^10^18^--^50

Siloam Springs (18-6, 10-2): Stewart 19, Newman 8, Vachon 7, Hunter 3, Winesburg 2.

Russellville (19-7, 11-1): Sims 25, May 12, Vines 7, Carter 3, Frazier 2, Jackson 1.

Siloam Springs 51, Mountain Home 33

Siloam Springs didn't overlook a scrappy Mountain Home team on Wednesday night.

The Panthers led most of the way and extended past the Bombers in the second half for a 51-33 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs built an early double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Bombers got back in it in the second quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Braxton Carson and Ky Bickford. It was Bickford's trey that made it 24-16 midway through the second quarter.

Siloam Springs had an answer in junior Nate Vachon. Vachon scored the Panthers' next six points, including a 3-pointer from the wing to get the Panthers' lead back to 30-18. Brendan Lashley added a 3-pointer as Siloam Springs led 33-18 and would carry a 33-21 advantage into halftime.

"They had a great plan," Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart said of Mountain Home. "They did a great job of being physical in the right places, and our kids had to respond. It's one of those games where don't take for granted beating that team by what we beat them by (last time). They're still playing really hard. They're coaching hard and that's a good high school basketball team. Josh (Fulcher) gets a lot of credit. They've had a tough year. They're coming in here competing at a high level. At the end of the night we took care of business, but credit to them. It's that time of the year where you've got to find a way to get it done and we did."

Another Bickford 3-pointer in the third quarter got the Bombers within 11, but that was as close as they'd get the rest of the night. Siloam Springs ended the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 45-26 lead going into the fourth quarter. Carter Winesburg and Lashley had 3-pointers in that stretch for the Panthers.

Luke Proctor led the Bombers with nine points, while Braiden Dewey had eight.

"Credit to our kids," Mountain Home coach Josh Fulcher said. "They've never wavered and it's been a tough year. But regardless our guys come into work every day. We got our tail thumped (Tuesday) night at Russellville, but our bounce back is always good. Siloam is really good. That 3-2 (defense) is amazing and I've got the most respect for Tim and his staff."

Vachon scored all 15 of his points in the first half, while Josh Stewart had 12, Lashley nine, Winesburg five, Jedi Hunter and Dalton Newman each with four and Nate Hawbaker two.

Siloam Springs 51, Mountain Home 33

Mountain Home^6^15^5^7^--^33

Siloam Springs^16^17^12^6^--^51

Mountain Home: Proctor 9, Dewey 8, Bickford 6, Dover 3, Carson 3, Ellison 2, Uchman 2.

Siloam Springs: Vachon 15, Stewart 12, Lashley 9, Winesburg 5, Newman 4, Hunter 4, Hawbaker 2.

Siloam Springs 52, Greenwood 40

Greenwood made sure nothing came easy for Siloam Springs on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs clamped down defensively, especially in the third quarter where they held the Panthers to just six points and trimmed a double-digit deficit to five.

Siloam Springs was able to regroup and find enough points to pull away for a physical 52-40 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

"Greenwood did a great job tonight," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They had a great plan. ... They have kids that are physical and able to get position and are strong with the ball. If you're able to do that, most nights it's going to be a ballgame. Defensively they're a gritty high school basketball team. They can guard. If the ref is going to let you bump and bump and bump, it's going to be tough at times. We're proud of our kids for winning a tough 5A-West game."

Siloam Springs got off to a fast start with an 8-1 lead and 18-10 after the first quarter. The Panthers led by as many as 13 points in the first half before Greenwood closed the half on a 9-4 run to cut the lead to 34-26 at halftime. It was 38-33 in the third quarter when Josh Stewart hit a pair of free throws to give the Panthers a 40-33 lead going into the fourth.

Carter Winesburg had a steal and score to open the fourth, and Nate Vachon and Brendan Lashley had baskets to get the lead back up to 11.

Stewart and Winesburg led the Panthers with 15 points apiece, while Dalton Newman had 14, Vachon six and Lashley two.

James Wright led Greenwood with 18 points.

"They had some places where they could just jump over us and score," said Greenwood coach Donnie Husband. "I give them all the credit, but take nothing away from my kids. I thought we battled all night."

Siloam Springs 52, Greenwood 40

Greenwood^10^16^7^7^--^40

Siloam Springs^18^16^6^12^--^52

Greenwood: Wright 18, Kennon 9, Forbus 6, Ligon 4, Presson 3.

Siloam Springs: Stewart 15, Winesburg 15, , Newman 14, Vachon 6, Lashley 2.

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs' Wilson Cunningham looks to make a play Wednesday against Mountain Home.



Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Josh Stewart drives to the basket as Russellville's Donyae May defends during Friday's game at Cyclone Arena in Russellville. The Cyclones defeated the Panthers 50-39 in a battle of first place teams.



More News

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^19-7^11-1

Vilonia^17-8^11-1

Siloam Springs^18-6^10-2

Greenwood^9-17^5-7

Van Buren^11-13^4-8

Greenbrier^13-12^4-8

Alma^5-17^2-10

Mountain Home^3-21^1-11

Last week’s results

February 15

Siloam Springs 52, Greenwood 40

Van Buren 60, Alma 53

Russellville 63, Mountain Home 34

Vilonia 48, Greenbrier 42

February 16

Siloam Springs 51, Mountain Home 33

February 18

Russellville 50, Siloam Springs 39

Greenbrier 48, Alma 40

Greenwood 53, Mountain Home 50

Vilonia 55, Van Buren 27

This week

Tuesday’s games

Siloam Springs at Van Buren

Greenwood at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

Russellville at Vilonia

Friday’s games

Vilonia at Siloam Springs

Alma at Mountain Home

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Van Buren at Russellville