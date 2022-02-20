Lady Panthers clinch state berth

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Siloam Springs girls basketball team is starting to find its groove here at the end of the season.

The Lady Panthers clinched a state tournament berth Friday night with an impressive 63-43 win at Russellville on senior night at Cyclone Arena.

It was also a little payback from a 50-35 loss to the Lady Cyclones on homecoming in Siloam Springs on Jan. 21 -- a night where the Lady Panthers didn't play well and thought they could have competed much better.

"We just talked about being who we are and doing what we do tonight, and we thought it was good enough, and tonight we proved that it was," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We're playing really well right now and we just want to keep it going."

Siloam Springs (17-7, 8-4) trailed 18-13 in the second quarter and went on a 12-0 run to turn a five-point deficit into a seven-point lead and did it all with star post Brooke Ross on the bench due to foul trouble.

Brooke Smith hit a pair of jump shots, Mimo Jacklik and Reina Tiefel hit 3-pointers and Anna Wleklinski also had a basket in that run.

Russellville (12-12, 6-6) closed within 30-27 at halftime and tied the game at the start the third quarter on Gracie Campbell's fourth 3-pointer of the night.

Campbell hit another 3 later in third and had a putback as Russellville pulled within 38-37.

Emily Keehn scored on a nice feed from Smith to get the lead back to three and started an 11-2 run for Siloam Springs to close the third quarter.

Ross, who sat out the entire second quarter, had 10 points in the third quarter and 10 more points in the fourth as Siloam Springs dominated the final quarter 14-4.

"We thought we could score inside on them in the second half," Rippy said. "I thought we showed good patience in the second half getting the ball inside. That was kind of the plan. Against the zone we were able to get it in there and we were able to make some shots in the first half, so that kept them from playing zone in the second half. They went man and they were switching, and we thought we were going to get some mismatches. I thought we were able to take advantage of that by getting the ball to Ross and Smith inside. Our guards did a good job of driving also and then dishing tonight at the rim.That's something we're pretty good at it but we've been hesitant to do it in ballgames."

Ross finished with 22 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Jacklik had 12 on four 3-pointers in the first half. Smith added 10, while Keehn had eight off the bench, Wleklinski and Tiefel each with five and Hannah Riley one.

Campbell finished with 23 for Russellville, including five 3-pointers, but she only had two points in the fourth quarter.

"Give all the credit to them," Russellville coach Jae Kell said. "They put a really good defender on her and she didn't get any open shots after that. That slowed us down. They just played really good tonight and they deserved to win."

Now in third place in the conference, the Lady Panthers will look to improve their standing with a road game at Van Buren on Tuesday and senior night against second-place Vilonia on Friday.

"We're still in the race for that," Rippy said. "Probably have to win both next week to make that happen, but obviously that's our goal."

Siloam Springs 63, Russellville 43

Siloam Springs^13^17^19^14^--^63

Russellville^15^12^12^4^--^43

Siloam Springs (17-7, 8-4): Ross 22, Jacklik 12, Smith 10, Keehn 8, Tiefel 5, Wleklinski 5, Riley 1.

Russellville (12-12, 6-6): Campbell 23, Ealy 9, Z. Willis 6, Burk 3, S. Willis 2.

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 27

Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy expected Wednesday night's game against Mountain Home to be a dogfight, especially with the Lady Bombers coming off a big home win over Russellville on Tuesday.

Up until the fourth quarter, the game proved to be just that.

The Lady Panthers shutout Mountain Home in the fourth quarter to finish off a 40-27 victory at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs led 30-27 going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Bombers 10-0 in the period.

"Yeah we expected it (to be close)," Rippy said. "They played really well (Tuesday) night, got a good quality win at home. They had moved up some new kids, gave them a spark. I just expected it to be a battle."

Mountain Home was tough, especially early on. The Lady Bombers scored their first 15 points on five 3-pointers, including a trey from Amelia Rucker in the second quarter for a 15-13 lead.

"When they're making (shots) and they're efficient from the 3-point line like they were early in the ballgame, they're hard to guard because you have to cover so much space," Rippy said. "All five of them are capable and that makes them a difficult matchup for us.

"Our whole goal was to not let them shoot threes and we didn't accomplish that early in the game. After that we were successful. Coach Leonard does an awesome job. I have the ultimate respect for him. We call each other a lot to talk about other teams. I have a lot of respect for him and he always has his team well prepared."

Siloam Springs pulled ahead 20-19 at halftime after closing with a basket and a 3-pointer from Mimo Jacklik and a long field goal by Brooke Ross.

The Lady Panthers got up 28-22 in the third but Mountain Home pulled within 28-27 after a putback by Lauren Wehmeyer and a 3-pointer from Rucker. Turns out it would be the last points of the night for the Lady Bombers.

Reina Tiefel scored on a runout pass to open the fourth quarter and Ross scored six of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Jacklik added 12 for Siloam Springs, while Brooke Smith had six, Emily Keehn four, Tiefel and Faith Ellis each with two.

Rucker led Mountain Home with 12 points while Annie Norcross had six.

"I just think Coach Rippy does a great job," said Mountain Home coach Dell Leonard. "I think our kids are very similar and just play hard. You know what tonight was, and I don't mean this in a negative way whatsoever, but really it just comes down to who makes the least mistakes. I thought they played a little bit better than us in that area. We just had too many mistakes, and they were able to capitalize on some of them."

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 27

Mountain Home^9^10^8^0^--^27

Siloam Springs^9^10^11^10^--^40

Mountain Home: Rucker 12, Norcross 6, Coleman 3, Mullin 3, Wehmeyer 2, Huskey 1.

Siloam Springs: Ross 14, Jacklik 12, Smith 6, Keehn 4, Tiefel 2, Ellis 2.

Greenwood 63, Siloam Springs 57

Greenwood made just a few more plays than Siloam Springs in the fourth quarter Friday night.

Tied at 37 entering the fourth, the Lady Bulldogs turned two Siloam Springs turnovers into a four-point lead. Greenwood finished the quarter by hitting 12 of 14 free throws to remain unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play with a victory at Panther Activity Center.

"I knew it would be a battle," said Greenwood coach Clay Reeves. "Coach (Tim) Rippy does a great job. They've got a really good team. There's some good teams in our conference, and the competition's great and it's making all of us better, tougher."

Siloam Springs rallied from eight points down in the third quarter to tie the game at 37 going into the fourth. Mimo Jacklik hit two of her six 3-pointers in the third and Brooke Ross had another trey in the comeback.

Madison Cartwright converted two baskets after turnovers to open the fourth and hit a 3-pointer for a 44-39 Greenwood lead. She hit another later in the fourth for a 51-42 lead. Trusty added a basket-and-one and then hit 6 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs stayed close though as Jacklik hit three more treys in the fourth and Brooke Smith added another, pulling Siloam Springs within 61-57 with 6.4 seconds left. Trusty sank two foul shots to set the final score.

Rippy said the Lady Panthers have to get better at protecting the basketball. The Lady Panthers had 24 turnovers.

"To beat one of these top teams, we've just got to be a little better with the basketball, and our kids know that," he said. "We're working on it, and we are getting better at it, but we've got to be a little more secure with the basketball. ... Give them a lot of credit. They made their free throws -- every one of them in crunch time. That's what great teams do. We had a shot tonight. We gave ourselves a chance to win. Hopefully this gives us even more confidence."

Trusty led Greenwood with 21 points, while Cartwright had 20 and Abby Summitt 17.

Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 20 points, while Brooke Ross had 16 and Brooke Smith 11.

Greenwood 63, Siloam Springs 57

Greenwood^10^18^9^26^--^63

Siloam Springs^11^11^15^20^--^57

Greenwood: Trusty 21, Cartwright 20, Summitt 17, Gray 5.

Siloam Springs: Jacklik 20, Ross 16, Smith 11, Tiefel 6, Keehn 4.

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Faith Ellis goes up for a shot Wednesday against Mountain Home.



Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Brooke Ross, left, drives by Russellville's Taleigha Ealy during Friday's game at Cyclone Arena in Russellville. Ross scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half as Siloam Springs defeated the Lady Cyclones 63-43.



5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenwood^21-4^12-0

Vilonia^19-5^9-3

Siloam Springs^17-7^8-4

Russellville^12-12^6-6

Greenbrier^14-10^5-7

Alma^10-14^3-9

Van Buren^8-15^3-9

Mountain Home^5-20^2-10

Last week’s results

February 14

Greenwood 79, Russellville 42

February 15

Greenwood 63, Siloam Springs 57

Van Buren 47, Alma 36

Mountain Home 53, Russellville 39

Vilonia 59, Greenbrier 41

February 16

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 27

February 18

Siloam Springs 63, Russellville 43

Alma 45, Greenbrier 33

Greenwood 70, Mountain Home 35

Vilonia 45, Van Buren 36

This week

Tuesday’s games

Siloam Springs at Van Buren

Greenwood at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

Russellville at Vilonia

Friday’s games

Vilonia at Siloam Springs

Alma at Mountain Home

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Van Buren at Russellville