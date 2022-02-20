Ninth-grade girls win at Springdale Southwest

The Siloam Springs girls picked up a 35-14 win Wednesday night at Springdale Southwest.

The Lady Panthers led 7-3 after the first quarter and 17-3 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Cougars 10-0 in the second quarter.

Siloam Springs took a 31-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Kaidence Prendergast had seven, Jasmin Labitad six, Ruth Hansen five, Emily Sears four, Haylee Fox three and Bianey Quinonez two.

The Lady Panthers wrapped up their season Thursday with a 38-31 loss to Fayetteville White at the Panther Activity Center on Thursday.

White led 9-8 after the first quarter, but the game was tied 17-17 at halfitme.

White took a 27-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Speed led the Lady Panthers (6-16) with 12 points, while Prendergast had 10, Labitad six and Hansen three.

Boys

The ninth-grade boys dropped a 56-46 defeat at Springdale Southwest on Wednesday night.

The Panthers trailed 12-11 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime. Southwest led 43-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Wyatt Pennington led the Panthers with 18 points, while Noah Shipp had 16, Landen Fain and Kimber Haggard each with five and Jackson Still two.

On Thursday, the freshmen finished up their season with a 54-23 loss to Fayetteville White.

Siloam Springs (5-17) trailed 6-5 after the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime. The Bulldogs blew the game open by outscoring Siloam Springs 22-8 in the third quarter to take a 39-19 lead going into the fourth.

Noah Shipp led the Panthers with nine points, while Wyatt Pennington had five, Landen Fain four, Jackson Still three and Aidan Gayler two.

Quenci Bradford led Fayetteville White with 15 points, while Xavier Brown had 11.