Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Hersel Eugene Abernathy

Hersel Eugene "Gene" Abernathy, 81, died Feb. 13, 2022, in Gentry, Ark.

He was born July 23, 1940, in Whitewater, Mo., to Harry and Gladys (Campbell) Abernathy.

He is preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, Wilard Abernathy, Raymond Abernathy, Lentice Abernathy and one sister, Loudean Case.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maxine (West) Abernathy; daughter, Heather and husband Royce of White Salmon, Wash., Rachel and husband Daniel Braff of Jersey Village, Texas; sister, Olline Brown of Jackson, Mo.; with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Gentry Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Ron Kueger officiating.

Onalee Clubb

Onalee Clubb, 72, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Circle of Life Hospice Care in Springdale, Arkansas.

Onalee, who went by the nickname Kay, was born on June 25, 1949 in Texas to parents George and Essie Peacock. She was married to Foy Clubb. Kay had a spunky personality, and enjoyed fishing crabs and watching football games. She was very devoted to her family, who will remember her as an "old, loving soul".

She is survived by one brother, John Peacock and wife Tony of Keachie, Louisiana; two sisters, Louise Hazel and husband Mike of Lake Bridgeport, Texas, and Irene Dickinson and husband Royce of Watts, Oklahoma; granddaughters, Chentile Merworth and husband Aubry of Grove, Oklahoma, and Chastisty McAdams and husband J.T. of Decatur, Arkansas, and other grandchildren residing in Texas; and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters: Vicky Lyn and Tonya Rankin, and one sister: Ruth Daring.

Arrangements for Cremation were entrusted to Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Albert Leroy Gregory

Albert Leroy Gregory, 78, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on February 15, 2022. He was born on March 26, 1943, in Picher, Oklahoma, to Junior Leroy Gregory and Betty Jean Norman Gregory. He married Geraldine "Jerri" Palmer in Reno Nevada on August 24, 1962. Albert was retired from law enforcement, and worked as a patrol officer, detective and police chief. He was also a retired U.S. Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Betty Jean Gregory; and one son, Daniel David Gregory.

He is survived by his wife, Jerri, of the home; three children, Judith Anne Gregory, Kari Lynn Phipps and husband Jimmy, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Billy Ray Gregory and wife Genia, of Lowell, Arkansas; a grandson, Wake Gregory, of Owasso, Oklahoma; 3 granddaughters, Jara Hargett, Siloam Springs, Emily Gregory, Siloam Springs and Sarah Kroon, Gentry, Arkansas.

six great-grandchildren, Elijah, Hayden, Abel, Cooper, Maverick, and Palmer; one brother, Dennis Gregory and wife Sharon, of Valley Springs, California; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; and his dear friends, Kelvin and Judy Hobbs, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M., with a funeral service held afterward. Burial to follow at Baptist Mission Cemetery in Westville, Oklahoma.

Joe Ann McClelland

Joe Ann McClelland, 72, died Feb. 15, 2022, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born in Trumann, Ark., on June 20, 1949, to Joe and Jean (Bray) Metcalf.

She is preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Danny Metcalf, Donny Metcalf, Roger Stephens, Jimmy Chaffin, and sister, Kathy Metcalf.

She is survived by her son, Rick and wife BJ McClelland of Siloam Springs, Ark.; daughters, Shelle Stricker of Siloam Springs, Ark., Sheila Tucker of Siloam Springs, Ark., Rene and husband Eric Young of Gentry, Ark.; brother, Dennis and wife Reba Metcalf of Bentonville, Ark.; sisters, Phyllis and husband Ron Cate of Jay, Okla., Betty Wood of Bentonville, Ark., Sherry and husband Wes Alexander of Gravette, Ark.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home on Feb. 20, 2022.

