Vail honored by Sooner Athletic Conference

For the first time in his indoor collegiate career, John Brown University junior Will Vail was named the Sooner Athletic's Men's Track and Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

Joining teammate, freshman Andrew Morton, as the only Golden Eagles at Pittsburg State's (Kan.) annual Gorilla Indoor Classic, Vail landed a 7.02 meter (23-0.5) long jump on his sixth and final attempt -- good enough to not only finish seventh in the 31-athlete field but also land an NAIA B Standard mark, placing him in a provisional position to qualify for the 2022 NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships.

"Will is a great young man," head coach Scott Schochler said afterwards. "He had a couple of really good jumps, including the provisional qualifying one, but also had a couple of massive jumps that he barely fouled. If he keeps working - as he has been - he should hit those big jumps at the National Championships."

Vail joins senior Allika Pearson as the two Golden Eagles honored by the Sooner Athletic this season. Vail's 7.02 meter jump places him at the No. 18 slot of all long-jumpers' best marks in the NAIA this season.