Harper comes through again for JBU

Senior Luke Harper came up big one more time for John Brown University on Saturday afternoon.

Harper's floater in the lane with 17.3 seconds left gave the Golden Eagles a three-point cushion, and Texas Wesleyan missed its game-tying 3-point attempt as JBU held on for a 57-54 victory on senior night at Bill George Arena.

JBU once led by 14 points, 51-37, earlier in the second half, but Texas Wesleyan had closed the gap to 55-54 with 38.1 seconds remaining after a 17-4 run.

JBU called a timeout and set up Harper, who scored the Golden Eagles' first field goal in nearly five minutes.

Texas Wesleyan called a timeout with 17.3 seconds left and instead of trying for a quick two-point field goal to cut the lead back to one, the Rams went for the tie. Peyton Sallee's shot missed and the rebound caromed off as time expired.

JBU head coach Jason Beschta went back to Harper's field goal to give JBU a three-point lead and influence the Rams' counter possession.

"That was big because we were having a lot of trouble stopping them, especially (Davon) Berry and (Lamine) Komara getting to the basket," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "If it was a one-point game, I think it was almost their advantage the way they were driving and finishing. To make that bucket and give it a three-point cushion, I still expected them to go to the basket if they didn't get a quick three. They had a lot of time left, but fortunately we really stayed locked in on Sallee and made sure he didn't get a look and we were able to come away with it."

JBU did not get a good start to the game, falling behind 9-0 and 12-3 in the early going.

The Golden Eagles went on a 14-2 run to tie the game 14-14 midway through the first half.

DJ Ellis and Rokas Grabliauskas hit 3-pointers in that run, and Ellis hit one deep shot to tie the game.

The Rams (19-11, 12-10) took the lead back 20-17 on an old fashioned three-point play by Sallee, but Harper was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws to tie the game again.

The Rams would lead one more time but JBU took the lead for good on back-t0-back 3-pointers from Harper 26-22.

The Golden Eagles led 36-27 at halftime and maintained a sizable lead on the Rams until their late run.

"We're down three starters, and we're fighting with guys that haven't played much all year long, so I'm really proud," said Texas Wesleyan coach Brennen Shingleton. "This is our sixth game in 13 days. To have the effort to do what we did is pretty remarkable."

The Rams were without leading scorer Vydal Bradford and 6-10 forward Kristian Lafayette, along with another starter who didn't make the trip,

Berry led Texas Wesleyan with 19 points, while Sallee had 13.

John Brown only hit 19 of 49 shots from the field and 8 of 22 from behind the 3-point line.

Harper hit 5 of 20 fro the field and 2 of 6 from deep, but still led JBU with 20 points.

Ellis and Grabliauskas each had nine points, while Brayden Bayless had eight, Ira Perrier six points and 14 rebounds, Noah Taylor three and James Beckon two.

"It's going to take us having some gritty performances like this and grinding out games and then there's always the chance we can have a night where we're hitting," Beschta said. "If we do that all of a sudden really we can beat anybody."

John Brown honored its large of class of seniors before the game, including Harper, Bayless, Grabliauskas, Kobe Robinson, Perrier and Densier Carnes and Brenton Toussaint, who were lost for the second half of the season.

"To be able to have that many guys that have all been here four years or longer and you've spent that much time together creates such a bond, such a closeness because you've been through so much," Beschta said. "They've been through great winning years, been through tough stuff with covid, been through so much. The highs and lows. there's just a really great bond with these guys. There's a love for each other. They enjoy each other and each other's successes. It's a special group."

John Brown earned the fifth seed in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, which began with the opening round Tuesday against No. 12-seed Langston at Bill George Arena. Results were not available at presstime.

The winner of Tuesday's game advances to Thursday's quarterfinals game at No. 4 Wayland Baptist.

John Brown 57, Texas Wesleyan 54

Texas Wesleyan^27^27^--^54

John Brown^36^21^--^57

Texas Wesleyan (19-11, 12-10): Berry 19, Sallee 13, Karwoski 6, Komara 6, Anderson 4, Elliott 3, Nero 3.

John Brown (18-12, 12-10): Harper 20, Grabliauskas 9, Ellis 9, Bayless 8, Perrier 6, Taylor 3, Beckom 2.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Science & Arts^19-3^24-5

SW Assem. of God^16-6^19-8

Oklahoma City^15-7^16-13

Wayland Baptist^13-9^17-12

John Brown^12-10^18-12

Texas Wesleyan^12-10^19-11

Mid-America Christian^12-10^19-11

Southwestern Christian^10-12^12-13

Panhandle State^9-13^12-15

UNT-Dallas^8-14^12-17

Central Christian^6-16^12-17

Langston^0-22^1-26

Last week’s results

February 17

Science & Arts 82, John Brown 61

UNT-Dallas 74, Panhandle State 73

Oklahoma City 83, Texas Wesleyan 77

Southwestern Christian 85, Langston 84

Wayland Baptist 94, SW Assem. of God 74

Mid-America Christian 96, Central Christian 78

February 19

John Brown 57, Texas Wesleyan 54

Mid-America Christian 98, Langston 63

Oklahoma City 103, Science & Arts 102

Central Christian 99, Southwestern Christian 88

Wayland Baptist 68, UNT-Dallas 42

Panhandle State 76, SW Assem. of God 66

This week

Tuesday’s SAC Tourn. opening round

Game: 1 No. 12 Langston at No. 5 John Brown (n)

Game 2: No. 11 Central Christian at No. 6 Texas Wesleyan (n)

Game 3: No. 10 UNT-Dallas at No. 7 Mid-America Christian (n)

Game 4: No. 9 Panhandle State at No. 8 Southwestern Christian (n)

Thursday’s SAC Tournament quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 4 at No. 1 Science & Arts

Game 6: Winner Game 3 at No. 2 SW Assem. of God

Game 7: Winner Game 2 at No. 3 Oklahoma City

Game 8: Winner Game 1 at No. 4 Wayland Baptist