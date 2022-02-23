Herald-Leader obituaries for Feb. 23, 2022

Donna Marie Graves

Donna Marie Dyke Graves was born August 26, 1941, in Parsons, KS to Mildred Rogalsky and Victor Dyke. She was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up in Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri, on farms and ranches where she learned a love for the land and its creatures. A love she kept and passes on to her children.

On August 14, 1965, she married Bruce Leon Graves and moved to his hometown of Siloam Springs, AR. She had five children. Her marriage was cut short by Bruce's untimely death in 1981. Over the next two years her beloved father and M. I. L. (Hazel Daisy Graves, a woman she revered) passed. With the help of extended family on both sides she raised 5 children on a working ranch. She owned a fabric shop for a time before going back to her true career love which was nursing. She was immensely proud of being one of the first Cardiovascular Intensive Care Units in the nation.

She loved beautiful things. Many of which she made herself. She was a fierce self learner. Her children wore clothes that she made and lived in a house that she modified and decorated herself.

She loved her farm and its animals. One of her favorite times of year was calving season and watching the calves running in formation.

She taught her children by giving them experiences and telling them to "look things up" and to "figure things out." She gave us a house full books to do so.

She became adept at technology. She learned to use an iPad and an iPhone well, in the last year of her life. She remained current on events and had a nuanced view of the world.

She loved her children and grandchildren most of all. We miss her terribly and don't know what we will do without her. We are certain that with her teachings we will figure it out.

Donna is survived by her sons, Charles Leon Graves and wife Mary of Joplin, Missouri and John T. Graves and wife Kellie of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; daughters, Teri Williams of Joplin, Missouri, Dawn Gates and husband Tony of Little Rock, Arkansas, Amy Trammell and husband Earl of Gentry, Arkansas; brothers, Tom and Jim Dyke of Gridley, Kansas, Ron Dyke of Wichita, Kansas, and Gary Dyke of Belleville Kansas; sister, Vicki Barrett of Alta Vista, Kansas; eighteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas with Pastor Tim Estes officiating. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

If you prefer, in lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in memory of Donna M. Graves. Acknowledgements may be sent to the: The Graves Family, 5145 E. 14th St., Joplin, MO, 64801.

PAID OBITUARY

Zella Ann Reed Longcrier

Zella Ann Reed Longcrier at the age of 87 (just days before her 88th birthday) passed peacefully into heaven, surrounded by her family members, at her farm, in Kansas, Oklahoma. Zella was born February 20,1934 in Kansas, Oklahoma to Lloyd Reed and Nina Williams Reed. Zella was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent her life loving her family and serving her Lord faithfully. Zella and her husband Eugene Raymond Longcrier, whom she is now united with in heaven, met at Kansas High School and married in August after their graduation in 1952.

They lived their young adult lives in Borger, Texas where they raised their surviving children, Ninetta Stewart, Eugenia VanDyck and Lloyd Longcrier.

Zella always had a desire to help others so when her youngest child Lloyd started school, she too started back to school at Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas. She finished her nursing degree In 1969 from Northwest University School of Nursing in Amarillo, Texas (where interestingly, she received a plaque, being voted "class favorite"). Zella took her RN degree and worked in the Emergency and Operating room of the North Plains Hospital in Borger. Later in her career she taught in the nursing program at Frank Phillips College.

Zella loved teaching, in fact one of the highlights of her life was when she started teaching the "Young Adult Class" at church. This class just kept growing and growing, as the "young adults" became older they simply would not leave her class. The Solution - they just kept expanding her space. Many came to know Jesus during the years she taught. She was selfless and gave of her time and money to anyone in need. No one was insignificant to Zella! Many times she took the sick and the destitute into her own home and nursed them back to health. She called helping others "Her greatest Joy." In fact she wrote a small book about the joy of giving.

Upon retirement they moved back to Kansas, Oklahoma, where she continued to serve others including her family members. She and Eugene were members of "The Assembly Church" in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. While attending this church she finally roped her husband into her vision and they both went on a mission trip to build a church on a reservation in New Mexico. Zella was a behind the scenes person but the impact of her passing will touch many; she won't be easily forgotten.

Zella had two siblings, Mary Sue Groomer who preceded her in death and surviving sister Lois Hudspath. Zella is survived by her 3 children, Seven Grandchildren, Jessica, Allison, Bethany, Christy, Sklyer, Katilyn and Ethan. Eight Great Grandchildren, Makayla, Lindsey, Hannah, Tristan, Cohen, Mavrik, River and Opal . She is survived by many friends and family members who adored her.

PAID OBITUARY