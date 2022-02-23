JBU to host diversity symposium

John Brown University (JBU) will host a diversity symposium from Feb. 23-Feb 25.

JBU will host the Rodney K. Sisco Symposium for Transformational Leadership, Diversity and Equity Practices, according to a press release issued by the college.

The symposium is hosted annually on a different Christian college campus across the United States and features a national or internationally recognized thought leader in the areas of diversity and equity practices to invest two impact-filled days on the campus, the release states.

This year's guests will include Lena Crouso, Biblical theology and global stewardship professor at Southern Nazarene University, on women in leadership and Rondell Treviño, founder and president of the immigration coalition, on immigration, the release states.

""I'm very excited for the conversations that we will have on diversity, women in leadership and immigration," said Ted Song, chief diversity officer at JBU. "We have wonderful speakers, and feel very grateful for the chance to host the Rodney Sisco Symposium."