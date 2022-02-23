Lady Panthers excited to start softball season

Siloam Springs softball

2022 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

March 3^Huntsville^5 p.m.

March 4^at Springdale Har-Ber^5 p.m.

March 7^Lincoln^5 p.m.

March 10^vs. Rogers Heritage#^4 p.m.

March 10^vs. Gravette#^6 p.m.

March 11^vs. Harrison#^6 p.m.

March 11^vs. Van Buren#^8 p.m.

March 12^vs. TBA#^TBA

March 14^vs. Pea Ridge^5 p.m.

March 15^at Mountain Home (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

March 29^at Alma (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

March 31^at Harrison^5 p.m.

April 5^Greenbrier*^4:30 p.m.

April 8^Springdale^5 p.m.

April 9^at Greenland Tourn.^TBA

April 12^at Greenwood (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

April 18^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

April 19^Russellville (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

April 22^at Huntsville^5 p.m.

April 25^Harrison^5 p.m.

April 26^Van Buren (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

May 3^at Vilonia (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

* 5A-West Conference

# Rogers Heritage Tournament

The 2021 Siloam Springs softball season was tough for nearly everyone.

The Lady Panthers only won two games, went winless in conference play and at times had inexperienced players playing key positions.

Third-year coach Emily Grace Ruggeri is hoping the Lady Panthers can use that experience to help for the 2022 season.

"Last year we learned a lot," Ruggeri said. "Hopefully we can build off that experience and turn it into competitive games and more success on the field."

The team has been working since November, Ruggeri said.

"Our standards and expectations are high," Ruggeri said. "We really feel like we have a chance to compete with our pitching and our hitting."

One area of improvement should be at pitcher, where the Lady Panthers were forced to use inexperienced personnel in the circle last season.

Three freshmen are vying for playing time at pitcher in Josie Samarin, Kaidence Prendergast and Kayleigh Castaneda.

Samarin will likely be the primary pitcher, Ruggeri said. She throws a curve ball and screw ball and can mix her pitches well, Ruggeri said.

Samarin also can play first base and third base and will be a top hitter for the Lady Panthers, Ruggeri said.

"We're excited about her," Ruggeri said.

Prendergast and Castaneda will pitch some and also play other positions as well as hit, she said.

Sophomore Aspeyn Downing joins the team as a move-in from Bentonville West. She will compete with senior Morgan Teafatiller at catcher.

Downing brings experience at catcher and is a strong hitter with a lot of energy, Ruggeri said.

Teafatiller has been with the team the last couple of seasons, including the covid year in 2020. Teafatiller also can play in the outfield.

"We're thankful to have her sticking with us and wanting to help us build the program," Ruggeri said.

Freshman Aveary Speed mans first base and is one of several ninth-graders that will contribute.

Sophomore Morgan Williamson, who played a lot of pitcher and catcher last year out of necessity, is at second base. She led the Lady Panthers with 13 RBIs last season.

"We're thankful she stuck with us," Ruggeri said.

Junior Hannah Mather moved in from Kansas, Okla., and will help the Lady Panthers at shortstop.

"We're excited to have her," Ruggeri said of Mather. "Everything I've seen with her is very smooth and looks natural."

Senior Hilarie Buffington will also play some shortstop and outfield. Ruggeri said the Lady Panthers will rely on Buffington and Teafatiller for senior leadership. Buffington is planning on playing college softball at Ecclesia.

Castaneda will play third base and swings a strong bat, her coach said.

Another Kansas, Okla., transfer, Aubree Dry will play some left field, while Prendergast is expected to man center field.

"She has a canon for an arm," Ruggeri said.

Buffington can play all over the infield and outfield as well.

The Lady Panthers also will have returner Jaelynn Avery in a variety of roles.

"She worked hard in the offseason," Ruggeri said. "We've seen improvement from her."

Jaden Farmer also is a returner from last season.

Several other freshmen, Haylee Fox, Andrea Reynoso, Abby Herndon, Emma Keith and Capri Ireland could also contribute.