OPINION: Season coming to a close for SSHS teams

Time is running out on the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

The Siloam Springs Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to play their final home games of the season on Friday at Panther Activity Center.

It's senior night and -- weather permitting -- we should have two really good ball games in store.

Vilonia is coming to town. And if the first meeting a month ago between these teams is any indication we should be in for a treat.

Siloam Springs battled hard in the girls' game last time around and fell short 45-39. I believe the Lady Panthers are a different team now though. They're one that is playing with confidence, especially after two solid wins against Greenbrier and a huge victory at Russellville this past Friday night.

The 63-43 win at Cyclone Arena was particularly inspiring.

Siloam Springs punished Russellville in the second half, led by a 20-point outburst from Brooke Ross in the final 16 minutes after she had to sit out the entire second quarter because of foul trouble.

When Ross, Mimo Jacklik -- who hit four 3-pointers -- and Brooke Smith, who I refer to as "The Big Three," are producing on the offensive end, this is a tough team to beat.

On the boys side, Siloam Springs won at Vilonia last meeting thanks to the heroics of senior Josh Stewart, who connected on the baseline for the winning margin.

Siloam Springs was defeated at Russellville last Friday in a matchup of first place teams. The Cyclones then had to turn around and face Vilonia on Tuesday in another battle of first place teams.

Friday's game could have huge implications on the top three seeds in the conference.

Both of these Siloam Springs teams are headed to Sheridan next week for the Class 5A state tournament.

If my math is correct, the girls will play sometime on Thursday, March 4, as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, depending on how the rest of this week goes.

It's still too early to say on the boys, but the Panthers could be playing on March 4 as well as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

The West teams are matched up with the Central for all the first round games.

It's an exciting time for Siloam Springs basketball, folks. It's the first time since 2016 that both the boys and girls program will qualify for the state tournament.

Both should have qualified last year but the Lady Panthers were robbed of their chance of going to state by the powers that be.

State tournament week is always fun. I don't care if you're in one of the fabulous gyms in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley, Jonesboro, Sheridan or even some of the smaller venues I've been to like Sloan-Hendrix or Jessieville. State is special on any level.

It's going to be a fun time.

