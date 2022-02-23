OPINION: The ‘good old days’ of waxing the floor

One of the most insidious practices in small-town high school basketball in the 1970s involved "waxing the floor." I'm not sure what concoction was used for the process, but it usually left the floor as slick as if it had been greased. And it made for some embarrassing and humiliating moments in the world of the perspiring arts.

One night in Gillham, Arkansas, I was playing post when I took the ball and leaned on my pivot foot in preparation to make a move toward the basket. My pivot foot slid a yard, and I nearly did the splits. Somewhere, a whistle blew.

"You're walking, son," said the ref.

"No, sir," says I. "I was sliding."

"Same difference."

"Whatever."

A couple of years later I drove to a game in De Queen, and discovered there was no game in De Queen. Some genius had decided to wax the floor a few hours before tip-off, and turned the court into an ice skating rink. The game had to be moved to the gym of the team De Queen was playing that night.

Gillham.

Fast forward 25 years. I am helping shepherd a church group that has been given the privilege of touring Bud Walton Arena on the UA campus in Fayetteville. We are deep in the bowels of the facility when we emerge onto the court. For some reason, they decide to let us onto the court floor. And I decide to conduct a little covert experiment: I try to slide my foot on the floor.

My shoe might as well have been nailed to the floor. The "tacky" factor of the court floor was 11/10, light years ahead of the floors I played on in the '70s. It was then I realized how college athletes could so quickly change direction. (And also, perhaps, why there was a rash of ACL injuries in college basketball.) The floor traction was incredible.

A word of advice. Whenever some old former high school athlete starts waxing nostalgic about how much better things were in the "good old days," smile and nod and take what you're hearing with a grain of salt. He's probably lying.

• • •

Recently -- within a 12-hour period -- both Tammy and I were nearly taken in by scammers with devious intentions. We had been blessed up to that point not having to deal with any cunning hustles, but I suppose it was inevitable that we'd eventually be entangled in a web of deception. And luckily we got through the experiences without losing any money or enduring any lingering angst.

Tammy was first. Someone claiming to be with our satellite TV company called her and told her that they were lowering our monthly subscription cost and adding premium channels. All that we would have to do is go to a certain store and buy hundreds of dollars' worth of a certain gift card, then call them back and give them the card numbers. It sounded like a great deal, but, why gift cards? "Oh, it's for a promotion for the gift card company," was the reply. It sounded so logical, and appealing.

I was next. Someone claiming to be a friend on social media messaged me and asked me to help them get onto their page that they had been locked out of. This person had all the right markers – picture avatar, etc. – and seemed legit. And being the kind of person that likes to help people in need when I can, I assisted them right up until the moment I realized that the page they were trying to get into was MINE.

We live in a world filled with deceit and treachery. A world inhabited by evil people who would take your life savings if they could get away with it, and your life if it so suited them. And as long as we live in that world where "everyone does what is right in his own eyes," it will be so.

And how do we respond? With two primary strategies:

First, we need to be wise. Exercising the common sense that comes from experience – either ours, or others – will keep us from having to learn things the "hard way." Two adages come to mind: "There's no such thing as a free lunch." And, "Something that seems too good to be true, usually is."

Second, is this: every person we encounter in life was created in God's image. For that reason, we need to be deferential, even to people who might be trying to scam us. They need Jesus, too. And we might be the only people they encounter who can show them the grace and love available in Christ.

"...be as shrewd as snakes and harmless as doves." – Matthew 10:16 (NLT)

-- Doug Chastain is a former Siloam Springs teacher. The opinions expressed are those of the author.