Rams’ fast start leads to lopsided victory

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^20-2^28-3

Mid-America Christian^19-3^26-3

Texas Wesleyan^17-5^23-5

Science & Arts^15-7^21-8

Langston^13-9^18-10

John Brown^11-11^15-15

Oklahoma City^10-12^15-12

Southwestern Christian^10-12^15-13

SW Assem. of God^7-15^10-18

UNT-Dallas^6-16^12-17

Panhandle State^4-18^6-18

Central Christian^0-22^1-28

Last week’s results

February 17

John Brown 61, Science & Arts 57

UNT-Dallas 82, Panhandle State 78

Texas Wesleyan 76, Oklahoma City 66

Langston 73, Southwestern Christian 70

Wayland Baptist 104, SW Assem. of God 69

Mid-America Christian 71, Central Christian 36

February 19

Texas Wesleyan 91, John Brown 61

Mid-America Christian 67, Langston 48

Science & Arts 85, Oklahoma City 72

Southwestern Christian 81, Central Christian 64

Wayland Baptist 107, UNT-Dallas 45

SW Assem. of God 80, Panhandle State 72

This week

Tuesday’s SAC Tourn. opening round

Game 1: No. 12 Central Christian at No. 5 Langston (n)

Game 2: No. 11 Panhandle Statea at No. 6 John Brown (n)

Game 3: No. 10 UNT-Dallas at No. 7 Oklahoma City (n)

Game 4: No. 9 SW Assem. of God at No. 8 Southwestern Christian (n)

Thursday’s SAC Tourn. quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 4 at No. 1 Wayland Baptist

Game 6: Winner Game 3 at No. 2 Mid-America Christian

Game 7: Winner Game 2 at No. 3 Texas Wesleyan

Game 8: Winner Game 1 at No. 4 Science & Arts

On Jan. 15, the John Brown women's basketball team turned the ball over 25 times and gave up 22 offensive rebounds in what would be a 74-72 loss in overtime at Texas Wesleyan.

The Golden Eagles had nine less turnovers and gave up two fewer offensive rebounds in the rematch on Saturday but the result was far different.

Texas Wesleyan raced out to an early 16-2 lead and the Rams blew open the game in the fourth quarter in a 91-61 victory over the Golden Eagles at Bill George Arena.

"They're a good team," JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist said of Texas Wesleyan. "After we had success against them a lot of people started using our game plan and running zone and all that, and they've obviously practiced on it and done a good job, and they're a good team.

"The two points of emphasis we had coming into this game were we can't turn the ball over and we can't give up offensive rebounds, and we didn't do that."

JBU turned the ball over five times in the first quarter alone and Texas Wesleyan started hot offensively led by the scoring tandem of Kertisa Amos and Zarria Carter, who had 20 and 15 points, respectively, at halftime.

The Rams (23-5, 17-5) led 29-15 after the first quarter and led 49-36 at halftime.

"Big thing in the first half was (Amos) hitting those jump shots," Soderquist said. "That was the big difference."

Soderquist said JBU (15-15, 11-11) wasn't concerned about the Rams hitting 3-pointers, and they only hit 6 of 21 from long range the whole game.

But the Rams did hit 30 of 56 from inside the arc.

"It was those 18-, 16-footers, that I thought we left a couple wide open," Soderquist said.

John Brown's comeback attempt in the second half took a blow when leading scorer Tarrah Stephens went down with an ankle injury 31 seconds into the second half.

Though Stephens did return to the game in the fourth quarter, the Rams had built up a 30-point lead.

"I think it scared her more than anything," Soderquist said. "I think she tweaked it a little bit. We're going to get her with some help the next couple of days and get her ready for Tuesday. Talking to the trainers they don't think it's too severe. She landed on somebody's foot. First time she's really ever sprained her ankle, so I think it scared her more than anything else."

Texas Wesleyan outrebounded JBU 45-27, including 20 offensive rebounds.

The Rams also forced 16 Golden Eagles turnovers, while only giving up six of their own.

Amos finished with 29 points, while Carter had 21 points and 14 rebounds. Makayla Coy added 16 points for the Rams.

"Give it to them. They're a good team," Soderquist said. "There's a reason why they're third in the conference and 23-5."

Lisa Vanoverberghe led JBU with 12 points, while Stephens had nine, Graci Harris eight, Marta Matamala and Maddie Altman six, Emily Sanders, Jessica Goldman and Natalie Smith each with five, Josie Sisk three and Leah Anderson two.

The Golden Eagles earned the sixth seed for this week's Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament and were scheduled to host Panhandle State in the opening round on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

The winner of Tuesday's game plays Thursday at Texas Wesleyan.

Texas Wesleyan 91, John Brown 61

Texas Wesleyan^29^20^19^23^--^91

John Brown^15^21^14^11^--^61

Texas Wesleyan (23-5, 17-5): Amos 29, Carter 21, Coy 16, Nyakundi 7, Warren 6, Love 5, Cole 3, Lacour 2, Thorpe 2.

John Brown (15-15, 11-11): Vanoverberghe 12, Stephens 9, Harris 8, Matamala 6, Altman 6, Sanders 5, Goldman 5, Smith 5, Sisk 3, Anderson 2.