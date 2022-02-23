SSHS baseball hopes to turn corner

Siloam Springs baseball

2022 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Feb. 28^at Springdale^5 p.m.

March 3^at Springdale Har-Ber^5 p.m.

March 4^at Gravette^5 p.m.

March 8^at Gentry^5 p.m.

March 11^at Farmington^5 p.m.

March 14^Huntsville^4:30 p.m.

March 15^at Mountain Home (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

March 17^Harrison^4:30 p.m.

March 24-27^at Harrison Tourney^TBD

March 29^at Alma (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

March 31^Prairie Grove^5 p.m.

April 1^at NWA Hornets^5 p.m.

April 5^Greenbrier (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

April 7^Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

April 11^Gravette^5 p.m.

April 12^at Greenwood (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

April 19^Russellville (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

April 21^Lincoln^5 p.m.

April 26^Van Buren (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

April 28^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

May 3^at Vilonia (DH)*^4:30 p.m.

May 12-14^State Tournament^TBA

May 20-21^State Finals^TBA

* 5A-West Conference

For several years, the Siloam Springs baseball team has been close to crashing through the barriers of the 5A-West Conference.

The Panthers just missed qualifying for the state playoffs in 2019, while the entire season was cut short in 2020 because of covid-19.

In 2021, Siloam Springs was right there in contention again, only to finish 14-16 overall and 5-9 in conference play.

"We were real close last year at times," said coach Alan Hardcastle.

The Panthers play in the rugged 5A-West Conference, which produced the state champion Van Buren and the state runner-up Greenwood. Throw in perennial contenders Greenbrier along with Russellville, Mountain Home, Vilonia and Alma and it makes for a very tough league -- one where the Panthers have to be at their best night in and night out.

"We literally have no room for errors," Hardcastle said. "We can't give away outs. We have to excel on the base paths."

The Panthers are scheduled to open their 2022 season Monday at Springdale, and Siloam Springs will lean on its five seniors to provide leadership on and off the field, Hardcastle said.

Two of the five seniors have started since they were freshman in catcher JP Wills and outfielder/pitcher Christian Ledeker.

Wills led the Panthers in all major offensive categories last year with four home runs, 22 RBIs and a .392 batting average. Wills is committed to playing baseball at North Arkansas College in Harrison.

"We're going to lean on him," Hardcastle said of Wills. "He's probably going to get walked a lot."

The Panthers hope the presence of Ledeker and Jacob Gilbert in the lineup will give Wills more opportunities at the plate.

Ledeker will hit in the top of the lineup and play center field, maybe some first base and pitch. He hit .359 last year with one home run and 14 RBIs. The left-hander also pitched 19 innings and had 30 strikeouts and figures to be part of the Panthers' conference rotation.

"He's a great kid," Hardcastle said. "He's stepping up and being a leader."

Gilbert is the Panthers' top returning pitcher with a 4-1 record, 2.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 innings before his season was cut short with a broken leg.

Gilbert, who also is committed to NorthArk, also hit .375 with a home run and 19 RBIs. When he's not pitching he's penciled in at shortstop.

"He has a lot of power and is a good leader," Hardcastle said of Gilbert. "We expect great things from him.

"Those three (Wills, Ledeker and Gilbert) right there we're really going to lean on to be on the field leaders and off the field," Hardcastle said.

Senior Lucas Junkermann saw some playing time in the outfield and as designated hitter last year. The all-state tennis selection is likely to play a bigger role this year, Hardcastle said.

Senior Tanner Kear also came out for the team and is expected to help the Panthers, especially on the base paths.

The Panthers have six juniors on the roster, highlighted by Division I prospect Andrew Pilcher.

Pilcher, a pitcher and third baseman, has verbally committed to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock as a pitcher.

Pilcher had 15 strikeouts and gave up five earned runs in nine innings last year before he was shutdown pitching-wise because of arm trouble. That cleared up in the summer and he's back and ready to contribute on the mound, Hardcastle said.

"He's another great kid," Hardcastle said. "He'll do whatever you ask of him to do. He's a good leader. He's going to be tough. If he can stay in the zone and stay confident he'll be tough to hit."

Pilcher also had 18 RBIs and hit .274 at the plate.

Junior Nick Driscoll has moved to first base from second base, where he played last year. He can also play outfield. He had nine RBIs last year.

"Nick did a great job as a sophomore in our conference," Hardcastle said.

Junior left-hander Spencer Stephenson worked 21 2/3 varsity innings and had a 3-0 record on the mound.

"The kid came out and had a great fall," Hardcastle said. "He's gotten bigger, gained some weight and throws the ball harder."

Junior Ryder Winfrey played some catcher and was the Panthers' primary courtesy runner last year. He looks to fill an outfield role.

Juniors Jackson Doornbos and Logan Williamson also look to contribute.

Sophomore Nolan Wills looks to man second base for the Panthers after a strong offseason.

"All he wants to do is work out and play baseball," Hardcastle said. "I look for him to take charge of the infield. He eats, breathes and lives it."

Freshman Wyatt Pennington also will help the Panthers in a number of different ways, Hardcastle said.

"He has the potential to exceed all of my expectations and his expectations," the coach said. "He's only going to get better and better and better. He's the fastest kid on the team."

Freshman Landen Fain and Bode Butler also could be in the mix.