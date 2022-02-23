HEALTHY LIVING: The simple lentil can lower blood pressure

A Canadian study found that adding lentils to your diet could help keep your blood pressure numbers in the healthy range. The study reviewed lentil consumption in rats and found at the end of the study that adding legumes not only helped lower blood pressure but also actually boosted the physical composition of blood vessels.

This research was a part of two studies published in 2013 linking regular consumption of beans, legumes and lentils to improved blood flow throughout the body.

The importance of a low-sodium diet

If you or a loved one currently has high blood pressure, finding the right foods and knowing how to best prepare them can help control the condition. In addition to eating beans, you may find your physician recommends you go on a low-sodium diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh lean meats, low-fat dairy and whole grains.

When shopping, stick to the perimeter of the grocery store to find the freshest ingredients. If you must purchase a processed item, read labels carefully, comparing overall sodium content.

When cooking at home, try using fresh or dried herbs, fresh garlic and lemon or lime juice to add flavor without using salt.

Need a dash of salt? Add it while you're cooking your meal and don't bring the saltshaker to the table.

Sussing out extra sources of sodium

Everyone enjoys catching up with friends over a nice meal. However, extra salt may be lurking in many meals at your favorite local dinner spot. Common culprits include:

• Sauces – By adding salad dressings, marinades, gravies or heavy sauces to your meals, you could be filling your plate with extra sodium. Ask that these items be included on the side or substitute a lighter dressing, such as plain lemon juice or oil and vinegar.

• Smoked and cured meats – These items have higher salt content due to their preparation, as do pickled items such as olives and sauerkraut. Avoid these items when possible. Still can't pass them up? Split a small portion with a friend but be sure to go back to low-sodium selections during the next meal.

Lentil Stew

1 tsp. olive oil

1 cup chopped onions

6 medium tomatoes, chopped

5 cups water

1 cup raw red lentils

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

Heat a medium saucepan on medium-high heat. Add the oil. Sauté the onions for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and sauté for another 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the water and lentils; cook until most of the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Stir in the thyme, garlic, salt and pepper. The stew should be fairly thick but not dry. Serves 6.

Nutritional information per serving size 1 ramekin cup: 152 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g transfat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 179 mg sodium; 27 g total carbohydrate; 12 g dietary fiber; 5 g total sugars; 10 g protein.

Used with permission of Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, all rights reserved. Source https://mayocl.in/3Bwvipv.