Directors to consider rezoning ordinance for Fox Tail addition

City directors will hear the first reading of Ordinance 22-07 concerning the rezoning of the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The applicant is looking to rezone 31.13 acres from the R-3 (Residential two-family) district to R-2 (Residential medium) for the Fox Tail Addition Phase 1, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on Feb. 10.

Planning commissioners reviewed the rezoning application during the Feb. 8 meeting and voted 7-0 to approve it, the report states.

According to the Land Use Code the rezoning development permit will only be authorized when the applicant has convincingly demonstrated that the proposed zoning will not substantially interfere with other owners' reasonable peace and enjoyment of their neighboring properties, the report states.

Other requirements include the addition not substantially damage any property value in the neighborhood, will be compatible with existing neighborhoods, will not tend to burden the present or future use of neighboring properties in accordance with current zoning standards and is adequately supported by infrastructure, the report states.

Lastly, compared to present zoning of the property the development be equally or more consistent with sound planning of the city's growth and with public health, safety and convenience within the neighborhood, the report states.

Along with Ordinance 22-07, city directors will also vote on Resolution 12-22 regarding the final plat development permit for the same property.

City directors will also vote on and hear the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Feb. 15 meeting.

• Resolution 11-22 concerning the final plat development permit for the 14800 to 14900 block of Lawlis Road.

• Dark Fiber Lease Agreement with Cobb Vantress.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 21500 block of Davidson Road.

Presentations

• Police department promotions.

• Introduction of new officers.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-22 concerning the annexation of 53.8 acres of the 200 block of Airport Road on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-08 regarding the rezoning of the 1200 block of South Holly Street from a conditional R-4 zone to a standard R-4 zone on its first reading. An R-4 zone is a Residential multi-family zone, according to city code.

Resolutions

• Resolution 13-22 concerning a significant development permit for the 1200 block of South Holly Street.

• Resolution 14-22 regarding a significant development permit for 2690 Highway 412 East.

• Resolution 15-22 concerning a special use development permit for 2690 Highway 412 East.

• Resolution 16-22 regarding the preliminary plat development permit for the 600 to 900 block of Highway 16.

Staff reports

• Bird scooter discussion.

• Video Recordings of board of directors, planning commission and board of adjustment meetings.

• Year end financials.

• Administrator's report.