Harper, Guiot take center stage for JBU

A pair of John Brown University basketball players put on a show Tuesday night in the final home game of the season.

Luke Harper scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and then gave way as teammate Payton Guiot hit 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half -- including four straight -- as the Golden Eagles blew by Langston 89-73 in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament at Bill George Arena.

Harper and Guiot combined to hit 11 of 18 from behind the 3-point line, with Harper going 4 of 9 and Guiot 7 of 9 and scoring a game-high 24 points.

"To be able to do that kind of thing in front of a great crowd as they came here at Bill George Arena, for Luke, obviously, it's special as a senior," said JBU coach Jason Beschta. "For Payton to do it after coming back (from an injry) and to see him do something like that to energize everybody, it gives us that confidence going forward, we can hit some shots. We've got some special guys that when we get it rolling some special things can happen."

Harper opened up JBU's scoring with a 3-pointer from the wing and hit another moments later to give JBU an 8-7 lead. The Golden Eagles wouldn't trail again.

DJ Ellis added a 3-pointer and then Harper hit three straight field goals in as many possessions as JBU with up 17-7 -- with 12 of the points coming from Harper.

Guiot, who had missed the previous two games with an injury, hit his first trey in the first half to put JBU up 32-19

Harper would connect on another 3-pointer and a another basket for a 39-21 lead. Noah Taylor added a 3-pointer in the corner and JBU took a 44-31 lead at halftime.

Guiot took over later in the second half.

He hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 62-42 lead. Langston answered with an 8-0 run to cut JBU's lead to 64-50.

Guiot came back and hit a 3-pointer in the corner and was fouled. He knocked down the free throw to complete the rare four-point play. He think hit two more 3-pointers from the wing and then capped it off with a deep 3-pointer in front of the JBU student section to send the crowd into a frenzy and give JBU a 77-55 lead.

JBU (19-12) finished the game 30 of 60 from the field and 15 of 36 from behind the 3-point line.

Ellis added 12 points for JBU, while Kobe Robinson had six, Braden Bayless five, Ira Perrier five points, five assists and 10 rebounds, Rokas Grabliauskas four points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Nemanja Obradovic four points, Taylor three and James Beckom and Latrell Maitland each with two.

Jamaal Clifton led Langston (1-27) with 16 points, while Naythan Shaw-Clark had 15 and Carlos Coppage 13.

The result was a far cry from when Langston last visited Bill George Arena on Jan. 20. JBU walloped the Lions 101-56 that evening.

"They really did a good job despite everything," Beschta said of Langston's effort in Thursday's game. "It would be really easy to throw in the towel, and they fought. They kept fighting. They did a really good job of not giving up. Your season's over with a loss and you're going to fight tooth and nail to the bitter end. I thought they did a really good job of that tonight. so certainly some credit to them."

John Brown was scheduled to play in the SAC quarterfinals Thursday at Wayland Baptist, but the game was moved to Saturday afternoon because of winter weather. Results were not available at presstime. The winner advances to Monday's semifinals at Gaulke Activity Center on the campus of Mid-America Christian in Oklahoma City.