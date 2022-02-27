Harper named to all-second team

For the second time in as many seasons, John Brown University senior guard Luke Harper has earned a second team selection as the Sooner Athletic Conference unveiled its 2021-22 All-Conference selections Wednesday afternoon.

Graduate student Densier Carnes was also named to the league's Honorable Mention list, while senior Ira Perrier joined him, and was named to the SAC's new All-Defensive team.

Harper led the Golden Eagles in scoring 12 times this season and averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his 26 appearances on the season. Overall from the floor, the Plano, Texas, native hit 37 percent (138-of-365) and shot just over 33 percent from behind the arc (59-of-169). Harper led the team at the line, converting 69-of-84 opportunities (82 percent).

Scoring more than 20 points on 10 occasions, the 2019 NAIA All-American scored a season high 28 points at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), hitting a season-best six triples.

Before a season-ending injury, Carnes was forming another All-America caliber season, averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in nearly 30 minutes each night. Although he played in just 14 contests, the native of Atlanta scored a season-high 29 points at Langston and career-best 20 rebounds at Oklahoma City. Carnes shot 47 percent (76-of-162) from the floor and hit 75 percent of his chances at the charity stripe (25-of-71).

Perrier, the 2020-21 SAC Defensive Player of the Year, makes the honorable mention list for the second straight season after finishing among the SAC's top 10 rebounders. Averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, the Brighton, England product also scored 6.3 points per game this season – the top scoring effort of his career – and shot 53 percent from the floor (77-of-145). Although he tied a career-best 14 rebounds in the season finale versus Texas Wesleyan, Perrier recorded seven games this year with double-digit caroms and even dished out a career high seven assists at Science & Arts (Okla.).

