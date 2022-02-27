JBU women win without 3-point barrage

Panhandle State was not going to let John Brown's women go crazy from behind the 3-point line Tuesday night.

The Aggies guarded JBU closely from the perimeter and only let the Golden Eagles attempt 13 3-pointers, nearly 10 below their season average.

But JBU did have success inside the 3-point arc and at the free-throw line, and the Golden Eagles defeated Panhandle State 65-53 in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Bill George Arena.

"It was evident the last time we played them and this time they were going to take away our 3-point shot," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "We still got some good looks. I thought Emily (Sanders) had some good looks and some others. Natalie Smith's leading the conference in 3-point percentage and Maddie (Altman) is second in the conference in 3-point percentage. They were really going to take that away.

"But we did a good job of running our offense and I told them we could get stuff on our cuts and our backpicks. and we did around the basket, especially there late. I thought we really when they had to get aggressive and get after us I thought we got some really good looks."

The last time JBU and Panhandle State met on Feb. 5 in Goodwell, Okla., with the Aggies focused on stopping the 3-point shooters, John Brown only had 10 3-point attempts with four makes.

However, junior Tarrah Stephens erupted for a program record 45 points in a 78-73 victory in overtime.

The Aggies limited Stephens to 17 points on Tuesday on just 6 of 21 shooting, but JBU had others step up.

Natalie Smith chipped in 12 points, while Grace Latham and Marta Matamala each had nine, Graci Harris six, Maddie Altman five, Emily Sanders four and Lisa Vanoverberghe three.

JBU led 15-14 after the first quarter and 30-26 at halftime. The Golden Eagles pulled ahead by 10 points in the third quarter, only for Panhandle to close within 45-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Leading 46-43, Stephens and Matamala converted back-to-back basket-and-ones to push JBU's lead back to double digits.

John Brown's defense held Panhandle State to 17 of 64 (26.6 percent) from the field, but the Golden Eagles gave up 18 offensive rebounds and were out-rebounded overall 49-33.

"That's been our Achilles' Heel," Soderquist said of the rebounding. "We're so good defensively we're going to get them to miss shots. But we've got to come up with the basketball. Your defense is only good as you ending the possession with the ball."

Alie Parkhurst led Panhandle State (6-19) with 14 points, while Cassia McCaskill had 13.