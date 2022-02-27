Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas QB Lewis signs with Clarke University

by Graham Thomas | February 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Kansas (Okla.) senior quarterback Ty Lewis signed a letter of intent with Clarke University (Iowa) on Tuesday inside the Kansas Event Center. Lewis was the District 2A-7 Iron Man of the Year after passing for 1,154 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns and recording 108 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Pictured with Lewis are (from left), sister Kelsey Lewis with Louie, mother Jill Lewis and father Jimmy Lewis.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Kansas (Okla.) senior quarterback Ty Lewis signed a letter of intent with Clarke University (Iowa) on Tuesday inside the Kansas Event Center. Lewis was the District 2A-7 Iron Man of the Year after passing for 1,154 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns and recording 108 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Pictured with Lewis are (from left), sister Kelsey Lewis with Louie, mother Jill Lewis and father Jimmy Lewis.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Kansas (Okla.) senior quarterback Ty Lewis signed a letter of intent with Clarke University (Iowa) on Tuesday inside the Kansas Event Center. Lewis was the District 2A-7 Iron Man of the Year after passing for 1,154 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns and recording 108 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Pictured with Lewis are (from left), sister Kelsey Lewis with Louie, mother Jill Lewis and father Jimmy Lewis.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Kansas (Okla.) senior quarterback Ty Lewis signed a letter of intent with Clarke University (Iowa) on Tuesday inside the Kansas Event Center. Lewis was the District 2A-7 Iron Man of the Year after passing for 1,154 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns and recording 108 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Pictured with Lewis are (from left), sister Kelsey Lewis with Louie, mother Jill Lewis and father Jimmy Lewis.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Kansas QB Lewis signs with Clarke University

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT