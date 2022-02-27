Lady Panthers hope to solve unknowns

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team is scheduled to open its season Monday against Bentonville West at Panther Stadium, and the Lady Panthers will do so with many questions to answer.

Siloam Springs lost six starters and 13 seniors from last season's 14-4-1 campaign that ended with a 1-0 loss to eventual 5A state champion Searcy in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Panther Stadium.

Also, the Lady Panthers are starting their season with nine of their players still in basketball.

"There are a lot of unknowns heading into this season," said coach Abby Ray, entering her fourth season as head coach. "At this point we are heading into our season with what feels like only part of our team. In addition to the numbers we lost last season, we currently have nine players in basketball. We want the best for the basketball team and would love to see them go far. However, when their season does conclude they will be welcomed with open arms back to the pitch."

Included in the basketball players are starting goalkeeper senior Reina Tiefel and backup goalkeeper, sophomore Ahnaka Buxton, along with Cailee Johnson, Anna Wleklinski, Sidney Pfeifer, Faith Ellis, Emily Keehn, Addison Pilcher and Audrey Sears.

Also missing is all-conference goalkeeper Regan Riley, who graduated early and will play at John Brown University next fall.

"Reina and Ahnaka are both very strong goalkeepers and will back up a solid backline," Ray said.

Siloam Springs returns all-state selections Bethany Markovich and Karen Flores, both of whom signed with JBU earlier in February.

Markovich will start at center back on the defensive backline and work in the midfield. She helped Siloam Springs limit opposing offenses to only 10 goals scored all of last season.

Flores scored eight goals and had seven assists. She'll return at center midfield, coordinating the Lady Panthers' attack.

"Both will be extremely impactful this season," Ray said. "They are leaders on and off the field and are two of the best players in the state."

Johnson returns at outside back after playing a lot of varsity minutes last year. Freshmen Rin Bos, Trinity Brown and sophomore Shelby Smith also will contribute on the Lady Panthers' back line.

After playing a three-defender look last season, the Lady Panthers will return to a 4-3-3 formation in 2022, Ray said.

"We think it will best highlight our strengths," Ray said. "There's some tweaking to be done early in the season as far as who fits best in each position."

Junior Clara Church is back at a holding midfield spot after scoring two goals with two assists last season.

"Clara is without a doubt the loudest voice on the field," Ray said. "She commands the team and dominates the midfield."

Church can also track back and play center back as well.

Abygial Ballesteros, a sophomore, missed most of the last season but has the potential to be a "dominant player for us in the midfield," Ray said.

"She is a young Karen (Flores) and will hopefully learn from the senior and be able to step into her place when she leaves after this season," Ray said.

Sophomore forwards Jetta Broquard and Ellen Slater have a year of experience under their belts.

Broquard had two goals and five assists as a freshman, while Slater had a goal and five assists.

"Sophomores Jetta and Ellen are back for us attacking the flank," Ray said. "They grew a ton last year and I'm very excited to see the impact they will have."

Senior Halle Hernandez returns after forward after missing most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. Hernandez, in the few games she did play, had five goals and two assists.

"We were very happy to get Halle Hernandez sooner than planned," Ray said. "She decided to end her basketball career early in order to focus on her comeback to soccer. She tore her ACL in the 2021 season and has been working with Coach (Brian) Nitz to get back to 100 percent. She seems to be coming into this season stronger and more focused than ever. Halle will start out as our center forward this season. Most of our attack will go through her feet."

The Lady Panthers play a tough nonconference schedule, including games with Bentonville West, Bentonville, Fort Smith Southside and playing in the Harrison Tournament.

"The beginning of our season will be a challenge as we are facing the best teams in the 6A," Ray said. "We start every season with a very difficult schedule hoping these teams will sharpen us as iron sharpens iron."

Still Ray is hoping the team will be ready for 5A-West Conference play after going 11-1-1 in league play and finishing second in the league.

"We look to be a strong team and have hopes to make a run deep into the state tournament this season," Ray said. "Our season ended earlier than we hoped last year. The team we fell to went on to win the state championship. We know we have the ability to make it back to the finals and have every intention of being there in May."

Siloam Springs girls soccer

2022 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Feb. 28^Bentonville West^6 p.m.

March 1^at FS Southside^5 p.m.

March 4-5^at Harrison Tourn.^TBA

March 8^at Bentonville^6:30 p.m.

March 10^at Mountain Home*^5:15 p.m.

March 11^Springdale Har-Ber^6 p.m.

March 15^at Alma*^5 p.m.

March 17^Greenbrier*^7 p.m.

March 29^at Greenwood*^5 p.m.

April 1^Russellville*^5 p.m.

April 5^Van Buren*^5 p.m.

April 8^Vilonia*^7 p.m.

April 14^Mountain Home*^7 p.m.

April 19^Alma*^5 p.m.

April 22^at Greenbrier*^7 p.m.

April 26^Greenwood*^7 p.m.

April 29^at Russellville*^7 p.m.

May 3^at Van Buren*^7 p.m.

May 4^at Vilonia*^5 p.m.

May 12-14^5A State Tourn.^TBA

* 5A-West Conference