Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Janice Sue Gallaway

Janice Sue Gallaway, 63, died Feb. 18, 2022, in Gentry, Ark.

She was born April 26, 1958, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Jim Tom and Stella Marie (Kelley) Crittenden.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by both parents, brothers Cordell Whitmire and Larry Leroy Whitmire, sisters Mabeline Hannon and Darlene Crittenden and two children, Christy Gallaway and Skyler Snell.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle and husband Tim Prichard of Gentry; son, Cody and wife Jovanna Gallaway of Fayetteville, N.C.; sisters, Mary and husband Kenneth Kindle of Westville, Okla., Rita and husband Pete Gregory of Watts, Okla., and Beatrice Guthrie; brother, Derrell and wife Georgann Crittenden; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Illinois River Baptist Church in Chewey, Okla., with Danny Crittenden officiating. Burial to follow at Crittenden Cemetery in Chewey, Okla.

Carl Cecil Hathcock

Carl Cecil Hathcock, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 90 years old on February 20, 2022, in Siloam Springs, AR. Born December 20, 1931, in Greenville, MS, he was the son of Hosmer and Katie Ashcraft Hathcock. He married Hattie Harrison Medley on December 24, 1957, in Cambridge, MD, and was devoted to her his entire life. Carl spent 20 years in the Navy and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his retirement from serving, he worked as an electrician. Carl also enjoyed woodworking and traveling with his wife to sell his wares at craft shows for many years. He loved to garden and to care for his dogs. Carl was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Siloam Springs. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers (Wayne Hathcock, Herman Hathcock, and Thelman Hathcock), and one sister (Flora Mae Gilbert).

Survivors include one brother, George (Pete) Hathcock; one sister, Mary Ethel Ventura; one son, Carl Russell (Rusty) Hathcock; one daughter, Carla Winzer; two grandchildren, Bryan Winzer and Rachelle Forbes; three great-grandchildren, August, Brie and Mariella; and his faithful dog, Nova.

No funeral services are planned at this time. A private family burial will be held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Arkansas. To sign the online guest book, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, AR.

PAID OBITUARY

Charles Ray Strickland

Charles Ray Strickland of Colcord, OK, passed away February 23, 2022 after a long illness, surrounded by family.

Ray was born in Jacksboro, Texas, on October 30, 1941 to Sanford and Lucille Strickland.

He is proceeded in death by both parents along with sisters Lee Ella, Janelle, Lucille, and Theresa Jean.

Ray is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Strickland of the home; two sons: Perry Strickland of the home, and Wendell Strickland (wife Priscilla) of Colcord, OK; two daughters: Wanda Williams (husband Michael) of Winslow, AR. and Pam McSwain (husband Jason) of Colcord, OK; one brother Roy Strickland (wife Verda) of Apache, OK; two sisters: Lois Ratliff (husband Herman) of Ft. Cobb, OK and Mildred Martin of Jay, OK.

Ray had 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. He had many jobs through the years, but being grandpa was his favorite. Every child laughed at his Donald Duck talk. He will be greatly missed by the ones who loved him and will rest in our hearts forever.

Graveside service will be announced at a later date.

PAID OBITUARY