Panthers edge Van Buren on road

It wasn't pretty at times but the Siloam Springs boys basketball team found a way to win Tuesday night at Van Buren.

The Panthers trailed most of the night before rallying in the fourth quarter for a 37-36 victory at Clair Bates Arena.

"Give Van Buren a lot of credit," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They played with a high level of focus and energy. Defensively they were really good. We didn't shoot the ball very well and we couldn't ever get into a good offensive rhythm or flow. I'm glad our boys fought through it and found a way to get a conference win."

The Pointers led 15-11 after the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime.

Siloam Springs held Van Buren scoreless for the first 5 minutes, 19 seconds of the third quarter and closed the gap to 25-24 entering the fourth.

Siloam Springs eventually pulled ahead 37-33 in the fourth quarter and Van Buren's Devin Mays hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final score.

"Battled," Van Buren coach Brad Autry said in an email. "Up 25-24 at end of the third quarter, couldn't finish, can't get baskets when we have to, can't get stops and rebounds when we have to. Credit to Siloam."

Jaxson Cazzell led Van Buren (11-14, 4-9) with 14 points, while Glavine McDonald and Drew Brasuell each had eight.

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs (19-6, 11-2) with 10 points, while Carter Winesburg had seven, Dalton Newman six, Brendan Lashley and Jedi Hunter each with five and Nate Hawbaker with three.

Siloam Springs' season finale against Vilonia on Friday was postponed due to winter weather and rescheduled for Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.