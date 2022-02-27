Planning commission approves rezoning and signifcant development permits

The planning commission approved rezoning and significant development permits for the 1200 block of South Holly Street during a special meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners approved the permits in a vote of 6-0 with Commissioner Chris Salley absent. The two permits will go before the city board of directors March 1. The permits were the only items on the meeting's agenda.

The significant development permit was submitted to construct a multi-family development consisting of 112 units, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads. The rezoning permit was submitted to rezone the property from a conditional R-4 zone to a standard R-4 zone, Rhoads said.

According to the list of Siloam Springs city codes an R-4 zone is a residential multi-family zone.

Parking for the dwelling units has 25 less units than is required by city code, Rhoads said. The number of parking spaces required for 112 units is 224. The applicant is proposing 199 spaces, Rhoads said.

The applicant would be allowed to up to 30 percent without needing a variance as long as there is reason or cause shown by the applicant, Rhoads said.

"One of the primary reasons that they decided (this) is that ... when you have a single bedroom unit typically you don't have many vehicles that go with that because they're occupied by a single person or people that just have one vehicle," Rhoads said.

The development has 32 single bedroom units, 52 two-bedroom units and 28 three-bedroom units, Rhoads said.

Commissioner Isaac McKinney asked if water would be pushed under the road or in a detention pond. City engineer Justin Bland told McKinney the applicant is proposing a new detention pond for the development.

"Everything will kind of be filled in this area that'll drain into that pond," Bland said.

Water would then drain in areas in the back on the north and east sides of the development which can hold water, Bland said.