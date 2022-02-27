School board discusses vacation and sick policies

The Siloam Springs School Board convened for an emergency meeting via Zoom on Wednesday to discuss two policies presented and ultimately tabled at the Feb. 15 school board meeting, which aim to make changes to how vacation time and sick leave are handled for full-time employees.

The emergency meeting Feb. 23 was held to discuss the policies more and ultimately bring them to a vote.

"I didn't realize that policy was like that, and I don't have any problem with changing that to the full 90," said, Brian Lamb, school board president. "I think they've earned that, so I'm good with it."

The policies were presented by John Blair and Lori Boyd, the representatives for the classified and certified personnel policy committees, respectfully.

"We really started this endeavor looking at ways to possibly move the dial when it comes to recruitment, retention, those types of things," said Blair.

"Now is a time that's very trying in education, where we are losing people quickly," said Boyd. "While it may not seem that just one policy change might make that big of a difference, you never know. It might even be the deciding factor as to whether some of our 240-day contract people stay or go somewhere else."

The first policy proposed would be to set in place some contracted vacation days, Blair said.

Currently, the district does not have a vacation policy for full-time employees, Blair said. "Full-time employees receive 10 non-contract days each year to use at their discretion, but they must be used within that school year, and if they're not, they are lost, Blair said.

The original proposition was to take five of the non-contract days and turn them into vacation days, which would roll over into the next school year. This adds value, and thus would help with bringing in new employees and keeping them for longer periods of time.

The second policy proposition was to fix some wording in the contract that would change the sick day policy for retirees.

"The issue, at least as I see it, is that when you retire, those sick days that did have value, all of a sudden the first 30 have no value," Blair said. "So, upon retirement, you are paid for days 31 through 90. We are proposing that we remove that small statement from the contract to put it more in line with all the other school districts in Arkansas."

Soon after, the school board voted unanimously to pass the retirement pay for accumulated sick leave policy change that would pay retirees for a full accumulated 90 days.

However, after getting hung up on the vacation day policy, the board unanimously voted to send it back to the committees, citing concerns with how much notice had to be given before using vacation days and how many vacation days employees can build up.