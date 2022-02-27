Siloam Springs Republican Women host state candidates

On Monday, Feb. 21, the Siloam Springs Republican Women hosted State Representative Gayla McKenzie (District 92), who is running for state senate in District 35, and Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, who is running for Lieutenant Governor.

McKenzie spoke of being an advocate for transparency and how bad bills often get passed due to lack of time for in-depth review and her efforts to make needed changes. Her bills that have become laws include the"No Patient Left Alone Act," "Fairness in Women's Sports" law and the "Adult Ward Bill of Rights" Act.

A native of Gravette and graduate from University of Arkansas Law School, she is owner of Ozark Stone Designs and active with her church and family.

Wood, former Deputy Secretary of State, spoke of the challenges in cutting waste and reducing budgets when coming to Fayetteville from Little Rock. He shared his compassion for veterans and leading Arkansas' first pro-life county as well as serving as chairman for the National Association of Counties. Wal-Mart moved him to Arkansas from Chicago and what a blessing it has been for his family, he said.

All the monthly SSRW meetings can be seen on YouTube with the searc: rw siloam-springs. The club meets on the third Monday night of the month with refreshments at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. at Compass Church Quonset Hut at 2307 Hwy. 412. For more information and updates, call 501-680-3022.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Republican Women welcomed new members at its Feb. 21 meeting: (From left) Lori Martin, Sylvia Armerto and Cindy Lyons.

