SSHS boys soccer hope to build on last season’s success

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state title in 2021, but it's not a slight on the season the Panthers had.

Siloam Springs finished 16-4 overall, losing to Little Rock Christian 1-1 (7-6 kicks from the spot) in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A State Tournament at Panther Stadium in Siloam Springs.

Two of Siloam Springs' losses came to eventual state champion Van Buren, and the other regular season loss came to state runner-up and perennial power Russellville.

"We fell short of where we wanted to end last season, but it was a good year," said coach Luke Shoemaker. "We did a lot of things well. We set a school record for least goals allowed (9), which was admirable."

Siloam Springs returns several pieces from last year's team as the Panthers are slated to open the 2022 season Monday at Fort Smith Southside.

Included in the group are 13 seniors, and many will play a large role in varsity games.

"Total minutes played will be dominated by our senior class," Shoemaker said. "They are confident, motivated and hard working and they were disappointed in how we finished. They wanted to go farther than they did."

Shoemaker said the Panthers need to continue to improve their work in the central part of the field.

"We have to do a better job in the central part of the field, the middle of the pitch," he said. "When you look back at our losses, two against Van Buren, they dominated us in the middle part of the field. It wasn't ability but understanding shape, formation and role. A lot of the offseason has been, how do we win in the midfield?"

The Panthers will start the year out of a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Senior Jedi Hunter will return in goal once basketball season is completed.

Hunter started 20 games last season and was an all-conference goalkeeper in the 5A-West. He had 45 saves and the Panthers recorded 12 clean sheets last season.

"I would argue he's the best keeper in the conference," Shoemaker said. "His growth from game one to game 20 was some of the best progression I've seen as a player in the 10 years I've been doing this."

At 6-foot-5, Hunter is long and rangy and has many years of experience playing goal.

"He's everything you can ask for a goalkeeper," Shoemaker said.

Junior Ronaldo Reyna will man the goal until Hunter returns, and will also play up in the attack.

At right defender, senior David Gowin returns after 27 starts to his career, including the covid-19 shortened season of 2020.

"He is a tremendous athlete and terrific student and very coachable," Shoemaker said. "

At one center back, senior Yanni Trinidad returns after an impressive junior season, where he was selected all-conference.

"I would argue in the 10 years I've been in Siloam Springs or coaching against them, Yanni is one of the best defenders we've ever had," Shoemaker said. "I think Coach (James) Pollard would agree with me. Coach Pollard is in that group as a defender."

Next to Trinidad could be a combination of players at the other center defender spot.

Senior Tate Broquard is an intelligent player who works hard.

"Any time I have a question in practice, he has the answer," Shoemaker said of Broquard.

Sophomore Anthony Sandoval is a two-sport athlete and son of a former JBU soccer player with "terrific touch and a good understanding of the game and size that you want" to compliment Trinidad and Broquard.

Another option at center back could be junior Christian Lopez, who started 20 games last season at left back.

"He has a knack for keeping ball off someone's foot," Shoemaker said of Lopez.

Freshman Carlos Sandoval also will have an opportunity on the backline.

The Panthers will play two holding midfielders in all-conference returning seniors Edwin Batres and Jason Flores.

Flores played the position every game last season and finished with four goals and two assists.

Batres, who missed half the season with an ankle injury, returned to score five goals with five assists.

"They've played together since they were 8," Shoemaker said. "Both understand all the aspects you need out of a midfielder. ... Both were voted team captains and both don't miss a single practice."

Shoemaker said the left-footed Batres is the more physical of the players, but the right-footed Flores has the most stamina, thanks in part to his cross country background.

"I have the upmost confidence in those guys," he said.

In the attacking midfielders, junior Ronald Mancia returns at center mid after scoring three goals as a sophomore.

"What we like most about Ronald is his ability to understand space and finding space to receive the ball and peaking where the defense is positioned," Shoemaker said. "He's constantly working for the opportunity to receive the ball at his foot. ... His ability to play the ball forward will be crucial to our attack this year."

Senior Ronny Ramirez started 18 games last season at either holding or attacking midfielder. He will play in those roles, and even some at forward, in 2022.

"He's got a tremendous shot in space," Shoemaker said. "He understands how to find space, receive and turn and go at the attack. ... One of the best parts of Ronny's game is he plays great with his back to go the goal. ... He's constantly working to find the ball and he believes that we can succeed with the ball at his foot."

Senior Ivan Sandoval is the Panthers' leading returning scorer with 14 goals and five assists.

Ivan Sandoval can play anywhere in the attack, including the wings.

"He has the ability and skill to play any of those positions," Shoemaker said. "One of the things I've challenged him with this past offseason was to strengthen his left foot. Ivan is a guy who can be a 20-goal scorer."

On the wings, sophomore Ben Stratman figures to be part of the rotation once he returns from injury. Stratman can play with both feet and he scored four goals with five assists last year.

"He's a terrific player," Shoemaker said. "Once he gets back in the rotation he adds a dimension we need to consistently send left-footed service into the area.

"He has a knack for the game and has played soccer for a long time. He has a passion for soccer that is unlike kids his age."

Senior Erik Gomez has started off and on since his sophomore year. He has the most pace on and off the ball and specializes with his crosses into the scoring area.

"Erik is a grinder," Shoemaker said. "It's always full speed, always his best effort, always loves the game. I love getting to coach him."

Mychael Quinonez, another junior is coming on as well at a winger.

Up top, junior Dylan Garcia has shown promise.

"He's strong with his back to the goal," Shoemaker said. "He understands checking back into space. He can shoot with both feet. Whatever foot's available will take the shot. ... We have a lot of confidence and faith in him."

Siloam Springs boys soccer

2022 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Feb. 28^at FS Southside^5:30 p.m.

March 1^Huntsville^5:30 p.m.

March 4-5^at Harrison Tourn.^TBA

March 7^Green Forest^6 p.m.

March 10^at Mountain Home*^7:30 p.m.

March 15^at Alma*^7 p.m.

March 17^Greenbrier*^5 p.m.

March 29^at Greenwood*^7 p.m.

April 1^Russellville*^7 p.m.

April 5^Van Buren*^7 p.m.

April 8^Vilonia*^5 p.m.

April 14^Mountain Home*^5 p.m.

April 19^Alma*^7 p.m.

April 22^at Greenbrier*^5 p.m.

April 26^Greenwood*^5 p.m.

April 29^at Russellville*^5 p.m.

May 3^at Van Buren*^5 p.m.

May 4^at Vilonia*^7 p.m.

May 12-14^5A State Tourn.^TBA

* 5A-West Conference