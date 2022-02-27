SSHS girls fall at Van Buren

Siloam Springs girls were unable to build on their momentum Tuesday night at Van Buren.

Van Buren guard Brooklyn Kannady exploded for 29 points and the Lady Pointers defeated Siloam Springs 51-43 on Tuesday at Clair Bates Arena.

"We had no answer for (Kannady)," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "She put her team on her back and willed them to victory."

The Lady Panthers had just held Russellville to 43 points in a 63-43 win last Friday. But that wasn't the case Tuesday.

Kannady hit four 3-pointers and nothing Siloam Springs tried defensively worked, Rippy said.

"We tried trapping her, switching screens, and she consistently made the plays," Rippy said. "Congratulations to Van Buren for the way they played on senior night."

The Siloam Springs loss, combined with a Vilonia win against Russellville on Tuesday, knocked the Lady Panthers (17-8, 8-5) out of the running for the No. 2 seed and locked Siloam Springs into the No. 3 seed.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play Vilonia on Friday night for its own senior night but the game was postponed to Saturday because of winter weather. Results of Saturday's game were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs led 14-13 after the first quarter but trailed 27-24 at halftime.

Van Buren (9-15, 4-9) hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer go to up 39-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Allie Moss, Jaci Odom and Holly Ming each scored five points for Van Buren, while Carter Myers had three and Sophie Goerig and Kenzie Jones each with two.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Brooke Smith had 10, Mimo Jacklik and Emily Keehn each with five, Anna Wleklinski four and Cailee Johnson, Faith Ellis and Reina Tiefel each with two.

The Lady Panthers went 9 for 17 from the free-throw line.