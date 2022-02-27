Stephens on second team, Smith third team

Four members of the John Brown University women's basketball team earned honors, including a second team nomination for junior Tarrah Stephens, as the Sooner Athletic released its All-Conference teams, the league office announced Thursday (Feb. 24) afternoon.

Sophomore Natalie Smith landed on the league's third team after capturing the SAC's three-point triple crown, while senior Maddie Altman returned to the honorable mention list. Freshman Emily Sanders was one of five student-athletes named to the league's new All-Freshman team.

"I am so proud of all these ladies and the honors they have received," noted head coach Jeff Soderquist. "This is a very special group. With how tough the SAC was this season, this is quite the honor for them."

Stephens landed on the second team for the second straight season, leading the Golden Eagles in almost every category. The Siloam Springs product averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and .9 blocks per contest, and hit the 20-point mark seven times, including a 39-point outing versus Evangel (Mo.) and a record-shattering 45-point performance at Oklahoma Panhanlde State – earning her that week's SAC Player of the Week honors.

Posting the best shooting year of her career, Stephens finished 46 percent from the floor (173-of-373) and collected 172 total rebounds, another single season career best mark. She now averages over 16 points per game in her three seasons in Siloam Springs.

Smith's first-career All-Conference honors come after leading the league in every three-point category – including triples made (83), triples per game (3.1) and three-point shooting efficiency (44.9 percent). The Bentonville native scored a career-high 28 points versus Oklahoma City and shot a career best 7-of-13 behind the arc versus Langston (Okla.). Smith scored in double-figures 19 times and cross the 20-point mark on three occasions.

Averaging nearly 29 minutes per game, Smith shot 45.6 percent overall (131-of-287) and totaled 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and over one steal and assist per game in 2021-22.

Altman had herself a career season in every single significant category. Shooting 45.8 percent (87-of-190) from the floor and 42.9 percent from behind the arc (33-of-77), the Littleton, Colo. native scored a career high 19 points at Texas Wesleyan and passed out a career best 10 assists versus Evangel (Mo.). Altman finished in the league in assists per game (4.7) and averaged 9.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. She also posted a career best 44 steals (1.6 per game).

After redshirting last season, Sanders kicked off her collegiate career by averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Scoring a career-high 16 points versus Oklahoma City, the product of Bentonville hit double-digit scoring nine times this season and led all Sooner Athletic guards with 21 blocks.

