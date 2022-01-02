Sign in
Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | January 2, 2022

Dec. 20

• Amanda June McAnally, 29, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud.

• Amanda Beth Fowler, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• John Mark Lindgren, 45, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of firearms by certain persons.

• Jason See Thompson, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Bradley Leon Johnson, 42, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 21

• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Sergio Joe Martinez Jr, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Rusty Wyitt Feltner, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 22

• Ibarra Gabriel Martinez, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lyrick Teana Robertson, 24, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 23

• Kimberly Diana Raines, 42, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 24

• Tyler Anthony Matthews, 32, arrested in connection with manslaughter; battery in the second degree.

• Raynalso Sedar Jean-Pierre, 19, arrested in connection with forgery; fleeing.

• Tawny Nicole Ussery, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property x2.

Dec. 25

• Yobani Antonio Fuentes-Guerra, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

